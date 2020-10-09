Home-team Virginia is a nine-point favorite over NC State Saturday in Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1, 1-1 ACC) won their season opener against Duke at home 38-20, but lost at No. 1 Clemson 41-23 Saturday. NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) meanwhile is coming off of a confidence-building 30-29 road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh. The Wolfpacker staff makes their guesses on the game's outcome:

Can Dave Doeren and the Pack string together consecutive ACC wins for the first time since late in the 2018 season? (USA Today images)

Matt Carter

I see this as a barometer game for NC State. A win, especially if coupled by a Virginia Tech victory at North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, would show that this is, frankly, a pretty good Wolfpack squad that can potentially have a nice season. The above scenario would lead one to believe that perhaps there are justifiable reasons to explain what happened in a lopsided loss at Blacksburg to the Hokies. Under this hypothetical, the most true picture would be what NC State would have done in the other three contests. With a loss, then a clear theme emerges: which NC State team are we going to get from week to week? A lot of that may depend on the nature of said defeat. A close, competitive game against a respected Virginia team that has looked decent in its first two games would be nothing to scoff at, but a lopsided repeat of what happened at Virginia Tech would provide some headaches when trying to figure out who NC State really is. What I saw at Pittsburgh from the Wolfpack looked like a good football team. What I saw after the game from players on social media and then in subsequent Zoom calls with the media is a squad that is trying to not let that victory get to its head like perhaps it let the season opener do. Thus, I suspect we will see a focused, ready-to-play NC State team. Virginia has tended to start slow this year, being outscored 20-0 in the first quarter of the first two games combined. If the Wolfpack can start fast Saturday, I like their chances. I believe they'll pull that off, as well as the upset, winning 34-30. Previous predictions: Game 1: NC State 27, Wake Forest 17 (Actual: NC State 45-42) Game 2: NC State 34, Virginia Tech 30 (Actual: Virginia Tech 45-24) Game 3: Pittsburgh 34, NC State 23 (Actual: NC State 30-29)

Justin H. Williams