Coach series: NC State RB commit Deandre Desinor is gifted

A lot of moving parts had to occur for senior running back Deandre Desinor to end up at NC State in a short period of time.

Desinor was recruited at a young age with his first scholarship offer coming Jan. 20, 2022, from home area Florida International. Maryland became his first P4 offer not long after Feb. 2022.

West Virginia came along and offered him May 4, 2023, and he eventually took his lone official visit to Morgantown, W.Va., a year later and verbally committed June 3, 2024. He thought he was done with recruiting, and then he wan’t.