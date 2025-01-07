NC State bolsters RB depth with senior Deandre Desinor

Verbal commitments Kentrell Rinehart of Galloway (Ohio) Westland High and R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High didn’t sign with the Wolfpack, creating a scrambling situation. Running backs coach Todd Goebbel then landed Grayson Rigdon of Columbus (Texas) High, but he ended up signing with Wyoming.

NC State through some bad luck came up empty in landing a prep running back during the first signing period.

NC State still was determined to bolster the running back room. Goebbel and NC State have gained a verbal commit from former West Virginia running back signee Deandre Desinor. He was released from his signing in the transition of hiring new coach Rich Rodriguez.

"Same opportunity [at NC State]," Desinor said. "I have the chance to get in and start playing early. I'm the only running back coming in this class and they're not going to go in the transfer portal."

Desinor joins returning running backs Daylan Smothers, Kendrick Raphael, Jayden Scott and Isiah Jones, plus fullback Jordan Poole.

Desinor has also followed the career of NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey, who is also from South Florida.

"With C.J. being the dog he is, the program is elite," Desinor said. "What I bring to this team is someone who's a triple threat running back. I don't just run the ball, I also catch and step up and block for my teammates."

The 5-foot-9, 168-pound Desinor had verbally committed to West Virginia on June 3, 2024, which came right after his official visit. He considered offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Central Florida, among others. Desinor had been offered by NC State on May 21, 2023.

Desinor played at Coconut Creek (Fla.) North Broward Prep his first two years, and then transferred to Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage his junior year and rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Desinor made the move to Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community, where he played with wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann, who had picked Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic, before signing with NC State.

"I'm just ready to work and get back with my boy Teddy," Desinor said.

Desinor had 1,588 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He rushed 108 times for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, plus caught 28 passes for 302 yards and three scores in 14 games. Desinor had nine kickoff returns for 278 yards and one touchdown, and six punt returns for 97. He even threw for a 17-yard score.

Rivals.com has Desinor as a three-star prospect, No. 88 overall in Florida and No. 11 all-purpose back in the country in the class of 2025.