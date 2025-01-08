Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 8

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Notre Dame
The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State RB commit Deandre Desinor is gifted
The Wolfpack Central — NC State bolsters RB depth with senior Deandre Desinor
The Wolfpack Central — NC State offers junior TE William Vaughn
Raleigh News & Observer —As Lenovo Center authority settles on first renovations, process takes unexpected twist
Charlotte Observer — Former QB Grayson McCall to coach Coastal Carolina after retiring from football at NC State
Technician — COLUMN: NC State football drops the ball on coordinator hires
Technician — NFL Pack Pros in the playoffs
Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week
GoPack.com — James Selected to Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List
GoPack.com — Pack Returns Home to host Notre Dame
GoPack.com — Knight, Thomas Earn First ACC Weekly Honors of 2025 Season
