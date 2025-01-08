Published Jan 8, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — Jan. 8
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Scouting Notre Dame

The Wolfpack Central — Coach series: NC State RB commit Deandre Desinor is gifted

The Wolfpack Central — NC State bolsters RB depth with senior Deandre Desinor

The Wolfpack Central — NC State offers junior TE William Vaughn

Raleigh News & Observer —As Lenovo Center authority settles on first renovations, process takes unexpected twist

Charlotte Observer — Former QB Grayson McCall to coach Coastal Carolina after retiring from football at NC State

Technician — COLUMN: NC State football drops the ball on coordinator hires

Technician — NFL Pack Pros in the playoffs

Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week

GoPack.com — James Selected to Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List

GoPack.com — Pack Returns Home to host Notre Dame

GoPack.com — Knight, Thomas Earn First ACC Weekly Honors of 2025 Season

Social media posts of the day

Video of the day

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

