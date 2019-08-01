The Wolfpacker recently talked to Patrick, and below is a Q&A on the Wolfpack's returning defensive lineman.

Fifth-year seniors James Smith-Williams, a defensive end, and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, and sixth-year senior Deonte Holden should anchor the unit. However, plenty of talented younger players are ready to carve out their niche.

With two fifth-year seniors and a sixth-year senior, does it help to have so much experience returning?

“The better question might be experienced people. All my seniors have a good wealth of experience. James, Murch and Deonte will provide some good dividends.”

How much has Larrell Murchison changed since he arrived from Louisburg (N.C.) College?

“It’s beyond belief. If you looked at his stance on our evaluation when he first got here, I joke around about it all the time. It wasn’t pretty. What Murch did in his year that he redshirted and really figuring it out during his first year playing, we saw tremendous strides. It was almost abnormal at times.

“The strides he was making, and the domination and peak — and the impact his domination can make on our team and our defense.”

How much did the three-sack game against Virginia boost Larrell Murchison’s confidence?

“You look at the three-sack game, we expect more out of that. At the end of the day, guys like that get plays like that and have days like that, when our defense is playing well. The other 10 guys are doing their job. You can be the lucky guy where a lot of those big plays fall on you. You just have to make the most of your opportunities. I think Murch will continue to do so.”

Do you see a similar pattern with your other junior college transfer, Val Martin?

“No doubt. I think Val is going through it and he’s had his adjustment year, playing toward the end of his first year. The strides we’ve seen of Val since last year’s fall camp, and even this spring, we’ve seen a drastic improvement in his football IQ and reaction and all that other good stuff. Val has been a real bright spot in his offseason conditioning. It will hopefully pay a lot of dividends for us.”

With your defensive tackles, are you slotting them as nose tackles or three-technique players?

“We are going to get our four best on and then our four next best sitting behind them ready to roll. However that that might shake up at the end of the day, we’ll find a first starter and a second starter behind him. We’ll have our eight best ready to roll.”

What strides do you expect from defensive tackle Alim McNeill in his second year?

“You have to think he never put his hand in the dirt [after playing linebacker in high school]. The first time he puts his hand in the dirt is in the ACC. Playing up front on the line of scrimmage is a much bigger deal or more difficult to do early on in your career compared to lining up five, seven or 10 yards off the ball. Your reaction time has to be a little different and more precise. When you are backed off the ball, you have a little more room for error.

“That was a big challenge for Alim. There are a lot of things Alim can do better. You can take some bright spots every game, whether it be against Clemson or Florida State, you see Alim doing things he’s very capable of doing. The game just needs to slow down for him. He needs more reps and to push himself and go harder.

“He’ll get better. He has a long ways to go and he knows it. He’s excited about it.”

How is the health of redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Dante Johnson?

“I think all of these guys have little bumps and bruises. Some guys are out a little longer than others.

“There are times that Dante does some things out there. His change of direction is getting better and he’s getting more comfortable with his body. He is able to push and drive off and change directions where he probably couldn’t do because his body wouldn’t allow him to do.

“He is probably about a year behind those other guys because of the time he had off. I’m always encouraged with these guys when I watch them work out and see what they can do and help build upon on that.”

How have you viewed senior James Smith-Williams transformation from playing nickel as a freshman to defensive end?

“He is a freak. James is a special human being. He is a team player and he can be put wherever. The position ends up choosing him and he ends up down in the front, which is probably nothing he thought of or expected of going into college.

“It shows the mental fortitude that he has got to work through those things. He’s a ‘Hey, wherever I’m best to fit in or needed. I’ll make it work. That’s the kind of guy that James is. He’s a team player and if you ask him to do something, he does it. He doesn’t ask you why? He might ask how to do it. That is James.”

What makes people gravitate toward Smith-Williams?

“He is a good human being. Everything he does — the way he talks to you or way he walks or the way he works. The team, when he is pushing guys, and being there for them when they are down and being there for them when they get their heart punched a little bit. James is a good human being, and when you live your life that way, everybody sees it.

“The way he is in this building and on the field, the same way he is when he goes home. Often guys put up a front and then when they get in their private life, they are a completely different person.”

What has it been like to watch Deonte Holden finally remain healthy and be productive?

“Deonte has a certain charisma that attracts those around him. He can play a lot of different sides to the fence. He isn’t just regulated to ‘Hey, this is who he is.’ He has an umbrella of tools that make him universal.”

Is Holden enjoying being counted upon?

“He came through for us last year. I couldn’t be more proud of a guy who didn’t really play ever. Then he bought in, found his love for the game and just rolled. He was easy to coach and easy to work with. I couldn’t be more proud of that. He is a man, a young man now.”

Is Ibrahim Kante going to play both defensive end and defensive tackle?

“He is a defensive lineman. He’ll play wherever he is, but he’ll start at the defensive end spot. Kante has done a little bit of everything since he’s been here. They all got something they can bring to the table. They are all buying in and they are all part of it, and want to be a part of it.”

Is the light bulb starting to remain on for redshirt sophomore defensive end Xavier Lyas?

“Lyas has really turned the corner, on and off the field. He is busting his tail and asking questions. He is engaged, whether it be academically, athletically or even socially. I couldn’t be more proud of one individual than I am of him. He definitely has done some things and has the tools to do it.”