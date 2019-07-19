Q&A: Des Kitchings prepared for new co-OC role
NC State co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Des Kitchings was able to get a test drive in his new role during the Gator Bowl.
The combination of the game against Texas A&M and the Kay Yow Spring Game last April gave Kitchings and co-offensive coordinator George McDonald a taste of what this fall will be like.
He recently took the time to break down his offensive unit, and we'll have a separate running back Q&A in the future. Below is a transcript of what he said:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news