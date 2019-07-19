NC State co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Des Kitchings was able to get a test drive in his new role during the Gator Bowl.

The combination of the game against Texas A&M and the Kay Yow Spring Game last April gave Kitchings and co-offensive coordinator George McDonald a taste of what this fall will be like.



He recently took the time to break down his offensive unit, and we'll have a separate running back Q&A in the future. Below is a transcript of what he said: