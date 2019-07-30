News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 07:58:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: New quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper ready for competition

X3ok8eykmc5kobqdtlyl
Roper has three quarterbacks vying for the starting job. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Recently hired quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper may be starting his first season at NC State, but he has an extensive background that makes him well-prepared to handle the ongoing competition at the p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}