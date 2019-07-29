Q&A: George McDonald likes depth at receiver for NC State
Receivers coach George McDonald is entering his fifth season at NC State. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator during this past offseason.
McDonald sat down with The Wolfpacker earlier this summer for an interview, and here are his thoughts on his position group.
Note: we included McDonald's thoughts on the newcomers in our War Room Friday which can be seen here.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news