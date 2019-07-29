News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: George McDonald likes depth at receiver for NC State

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ujrdxrtkwq26pe1o6wky
McDonald must replace a pair of 1,000-yard receivers off last year's team. (Ken Martin)

Receivers coach George McDonald is entering his fifth season at NC State. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator during this past offseason.

McDonald sat down with The Wolfpacker earlier this summer for an interview, and here are his thoughts on his position group.

Note: we included McDonald's thoughts on the newcomers in our War Room Friday which can be seen here.


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}