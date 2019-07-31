Q&A: George Barlow excited about talent level at cornerback
NC State sixth-year cornerbacks coach George Barlow is optimistic about his position group this fall. We shared Barlow's thoughts on the newcomers at cornerback in a previous War Room, but here is more from Barlow on the returning players.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news