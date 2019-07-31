News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 17:30:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: George Barlow excited about talent level at cornerback

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ijfzsbxctzvqsqlwmd1r
Barlow said this is the most depth he's had at cornerback.

NC State sixth-year cornerbacks coach George Barlow is optimistic about his position group this fall. We shared Barlow's thoughts on the newcomers at cornerback in a previous War Room, but here is more from Barlow on the returning players.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}