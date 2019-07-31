News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 07:19:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A: Aaron Henry excited about nickel performers

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State fifth-year senior nickel Stephen Griffin is expected to have a breakout campaign. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State nickel coach Aaron Henry has one part-time starter back and three young prospects hoping to be groomed for the future.

Fifth-year senior Stephen Griffin, a former Tennessee transfer, got injured during fall camp a year ago and then lost his starting spot to then freshman Tanner Ingle. Griffin regained the starting role halfway through the season and Ingle was moved to safety this spring.

Sophomore Tyler Baker-Williams was moved from safety to nickel, and two freshmen, Jalen Frazier and Jakeen Harris will provide depth. The latter two will be discussed in Friday's War Room.

Henry recently took the time to discus his room. Here is a transcript on his thoughts on the returning players.

