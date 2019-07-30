Q&A: Des Kitchings discusses his returning running backs
For the third straight fall, NC State is trying to replace a 1,000-yard rusher. Position coach Des Kitchings, who was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in December, will also have a young room this fall.
Two class of 2018 signees and three more in the 2019 class comprise the scholarship players on the roster at running back. Kitchings broke down the 2019 newcomers in Friday's War Room.
Here are his thoughts on sophomore Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix, the latter who played four games last season and preserved his redshirt.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news