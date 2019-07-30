For the third straight fall, NC State is trying to replace a 1,000-yard rusher. Position coach Des Kitchings, who was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in December, will also have a young room this fall.

Two class of 2018 signees and three more in the 2019 class comprise the scholarship players on the roster at running back. Kitchings broke down the 2019 newcomers in Friday's War Room.

Here are his thoughts on sophomore Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix, the latter who played four games last season and preserved his redshirt.