NC State defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable has an experience group of players returning from last year's 9-4 squad.

Huxtable, who also coaches the linebackers, will need to replace two defensive linemen and star linebacker Germaine Pratt, but has plenty of options.

He recently took the time to break down his defensive unit, and we'll have a separate linebacker Q&A in the future. Below is a transcript of what he said:

How did you feel coming out of the spring?

“We were able to get a lot of players reps this spring. Several of our freshmen came in early January, so they all got reps this spring. A lot of our players who were redshirted, who did not play last year, got a lot of reps this spring. I felt good about it. A lot of players got a lot of reps, a lot of work. We will continue to get work over the summer going because in fall camp we’re going to have to start narrowing it down and getting players ready into the season. Overall, I though the spring was a good spring.

“Our secondary I think is the most talented group that we’ve had since I’ve been here. I’m very excited about our secondary. A lot of good young players at linebacker. So I thought it was a good spring and looking forward to fall camp."