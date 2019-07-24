News More News
Q&A: Co-DC and safeties coach Tony Gibson likes his depth

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor

Gibson (red shirt) was previously the defensive coordinator at West Virginia. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Tony Gibson, formerly the defensive coordinator at West Virginia, was hired this offseason to replace Ted Roof as the Pack's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach after Roof took a job as the DC at Appalachian State.

While Gibson primarily coaches safeties, it's clear he has his hands in all aspects of the secondary. Here are some of his thoughts on the defensive backs, safeties in particular:

