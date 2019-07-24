Q&A: Co-DC and safeties coach Tony Gibson likes his depth
Tony Gibson, formerly the defensive coordinator at West Virginia, was hired this offseason to replace Ted Roof as the Pack's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach after Roof took a job as the DC at Appalachian State.
While Gibson primarily coaches safeties, it's clear he has his hands in all aspects of the secondary. Here are some of his thoughts on the defensive backs, safeties in particular:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news