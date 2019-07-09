Q&A: Dave Doeren optimistic players will take advantage of chances
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is entering his seventh season in Raleigh on the heels of the first back-to-back nine-win seasons in Raleigh since the final two years of Dick Sheridan’s tenure (1991-92).
Doeren is aiming to continue the winning ways with a rebuilt offense led by new co-offensive coordinators Des Kitchings and George McDonald, who will start with trying to find a replacement for three-year starter Ryan Finley at quarterback. Redshirt sophomores Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary are in the competition for the job.
Doeren met with The Wolfpacker in June to discuss this year’s team. Here are highlights from that sit down.
Is this team reloading or rebuilding?
“I don’t really look at either one of them as the answer. We have some competition at some spots that we need to resolve. We’re going to end up being the team that we deserve to be. That’s the bottom line. Do some young guys take advantage of their opportunity? Do some veteran guys that haven’t played a lot taken advantage of it? Do we stay healthy? We could have every answer figured out right now and then 10 guys get hurt. I think that’s a good article to read, but in reality you never look at your team like we are going to rebuild. You are going to look at the next guy to step into the opportunity and be great. I can’t predict that unfortunately.”
