NC State head coach Dave Doeren is entering his seventh season in Raleigh on the heels of the first back-to-back nine-win seasons in Raleigh since the final two years of Dick Sheridan’s tenure (1991-92).

Doeren is aiming to continue the winning ways with a rebuilt offense led by new co-offensive coordinators Des Kitchings and George McDonald, who will start with trying to find a replacement for three-year starter Ryan Finley at quarterback. Redshirt sophomores Matt McKay and Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary are in the competition for the job.

Doeren met with The Wolfpacker in June to discuss this year’s team. Here are highlights from that sit down.