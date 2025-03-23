Published Mar 23, 2025
Wolfpack newsstand — March 23
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.

Headlines

The Wolfpack Central — Video reel: NC State coach Wes Moore, players after Vermont win

The Wolfpack Central — NC State officially signs coach Will Wade to reported 6-year deal

Charlotte Observer — Will Wade is headed to NC State. Will any McNeese State players go with him?

Charlotte Observer — Will Wade will sign six-year contract to coach NC State men’s basketball, reports say

Charlotte Observer — N.C. State rallies to defeat Vermont in first round of NCAA Tournament

Charlotte Observer — One down: NC State women’s basketball opens NCAA Tournament with win over Vermont

Fayetteville Observer — Who does NC State play next? 2nd-round NCAA women's turnament update

Fayetteville Observer — Photos: NC State women's basketball vs Vermont in women's March Madness

Fayetteville Observer — Vermont vs NC State in March Madness: Catamounts fall short

Greensboro News-Record — Reidsville basketball star rakes in awards, weighs college offers for hoops and football

Technician — COLUMN: If anyone can rebuild NC State men’s basketball, it’s Will Wade

Technician — No. 2 seed NC State women’s basketball makes statement with 75-55 domination over No. 15 seed Vermont in Round of 64

Technician — NC State softball run-rules Boston College 19-5 to open series

GoPack.com — Robinson Crowned National Champion, Singleton and Trumble on Podium

GoPack.com — Strong Second Half Propels 2-Seed NC State to First Round NCAA Tournament Win Over 15-Seed Vermont

GoPack.com — NC State posts a 196.500 at ACC Championship

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Concludes Frst Weekend of Outdoor Season

GoPack.com — Wolfpack Finishes Tenth and Claims Three Podium Spots

GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Finishes Third at City of Oaks Collegiate

Social media posts of the day

Videos of the day

