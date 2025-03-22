Video reel: NC State coach Wes Moore, players after Vermont win

NC State overcame a slow start to put away Vermont 75-55 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State led 35-33 at halftime against the No. 15-seeded Catamounts. However, the Wolfpack dominated the fourth quarter 23-9 to earn the victory and advance to Monday’s second round against either Harvard or Michigan State.

The Wolfpack, who improved to 27-6, were led by sophomore point guard Zoe Brooks, who had 19 points, and senior guard Saniya Rivers had 15 points and 12 rebounds. NC State only shot 39.1 percent from the field and struggled from the three-point arc, going 4 of 20. Click below to listen to the press conferences from Brooks, Rivers and coach Wes Moore.