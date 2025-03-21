It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board. Some thoughts for this week:

Advertisement

McNeese State coach Will Wade. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

• NC State is closing in on officially hiring McNeese State coach Will Wade, and the path to land him went relatively smooth. • NC State offered one of the fastest junior wide receivers in Georgia, and that could be a position the Wolfpack continue to be aggressive at. • An in-state sleeper is no longer a sleeper, and one school offered several NC State class of 2027 in-state prospects on St. Patrick's Day. A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here. All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission. Enter The Run Down

