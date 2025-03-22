NC State officially signs coach Will Wade to reported 6-year deal

McNeese State made history this season under second-year coach Will Wade, even if it had a tough ending Saturday.

Wade and McNeese State fell 76-62 to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Providence, R.I. Shortly afterward Wade accepted NC State's six-year deal per CBSSports.com's Jon Rothstein.

McNeese State finished 28-7 this season and went 50-9 during his two-year stint, including going 36-2 in the Southland Conference. The Cowboys shocked Clemson 69-67 on Thursday in the first round, which is where Wade attended college. He was a team manager and then a graduate assistant for the Tigers.

NC State will be Wade's fourth college stop as a head coach, with the Wolfpack joining Tennessee-Chattanooga, Virginia Commonwealth, LSU and the Cowboys. Wade has a 244-105 career record.

Wade replaces the coach that beat him out for the NC State job eight years ago — Kevin Keatts. Wade, who was then at VCU, and Keatts were the two finalists for the Wolfpack job, with Keatts getting hired by then athletic director Debbie Yow.