NC State opens its 2020 football season against in-state rival Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night. The Demon Deacons lost its opener last weekend to No. 1 Clemson 37-13 but have won three straight in the series with the Wolfpack. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

Dave Doeren enters his eighth season as head coach for the Wolfpack. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Game Information: Wake Forest at NC State

Kickoff: 8 p.m. TV: ACC Network On The Call: Dave O'Brien(play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck(color) and Katie George (sideline) Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; Sirius/XM Channels 105/193) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes. Series Facts: NC State leads the all-time series with a record of 66-41-6. The series is the third-longest continuously played college football rivalry in the country with a meeting every year since 1910. Wake Forest has won the three contests, but NC State won the previous three prior to that. Since 2007, the road team has only won twice. Line: NC State is a one-point favorite according to Bovada after opening as a three-point favorite on Sunday.

Weather Forecast For Kickoff

The temperature is expected to be a cool 59 degrees with cloudy skies and could drop to 55 degrees by 11 p.m. according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a zero percent chance of rain Saturday after the area has seen plenty of rain late in the week due to Hurricane Sally.

