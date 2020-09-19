Gameday Central: NC State Wolfpack football vs Wake Forest
NC State opens its 2020 football season against in-state rival Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night.
The Demon Deacons lost its opener last weekend to No. 1 Clemson 37-13 but have won three straight in the series with the Wolfpack.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: Wake Forest at NC State
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
TV: ACC Network
On The Call: Dave O'Brien(play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck(color) and Katie George (sideline)
Radio: Wolfpack Sports Network (101.5 FM in the Raleigh Area; Sirius/XM Channels 105/193) with Gary Hahn, Johnny Evans and Tony Haynes.
Series Facts: NC State leads the all-time series with a record of 66-41-6. The series is the third-longest continuously played college football rivalry in the country with a meeting every year since 1910. Wake Forest has won the three contests, but NC State won the previous three prior to that. Since 2007, the road team has only won twice.
Line: NC State is a one-point favorite according to Bovada after opening as a three-point favorite on Sunday.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
The temperature is expected to be a cool 59 degrees with cloudy skies and could drop to 55 degrees by 11 p.m. according to Weather.com. Forecasts predict a zero percent chance of rain Saturday after the area has seen plenty of rain late in the week due to Hurricane Sally.
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Reading
• The Wolfpacker game predictions: Wake Forest at NC State
• Wake Forest vs. NC State on the football recruiting trail
• Dave Doeren’s final thoughts before the Wake Forest game Saturday
• NC State and Wake Forest have limited history of football season openers
• Wolfpack defenders glad to be planning for a game
• One chapter ends, another begins for Louis Acceus
• Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest
• After spring in COVID-19 epicenter, Ibrahim Kante back on the field
• Dave Doeren radio show recap
• Resilient Ricky Person is focused and healthy entering 2020
• Confident Ikem Ekwonu ready for his sophomore season
• Breaking down NC State’s defensive depth chart for game one versus Wake
• Breaking down NC State's offensive depth chart for game one versus Wake
• Transcript: NC State coach Dave Doeren pre-Wake Forest press conference
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Listening
NC State Wolfpack Football Pregame Watching
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook