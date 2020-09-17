NC State opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Wake Forest in Carter-Finley Stadium. The Demon Deacons (0-1, 0-1 ACC) already have one game under belt, a 37-13 loss to No. 1 Clemson, which could be advantageous in some ways and detrimental in others. The Wolfpack (0-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to right the ship from last season's disappointing 4-8 season starting this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Here is the full scouting report on Wake Forest:

Five Wake Forest players to watch

Fifth-year senior defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. — A consensus preseason All-American, Basham returns as the star of the Wake Forest defense after earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2019. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder came out hot in the Deacs' season opener against Clemson, recording two tackle, one for loss and the other for a sack. Basham finished second in the ACC in sacks (11.0) and tackles for loss (18.0) last season. He also had 61 quarterback pressures, the most among any 2021 draft-eligible players in 2019. The fifth-year senior earned a spot on PFF's Top 25 NFL Prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft Who Chose To Return To College Football list coming in at No. 7.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman — Hartman was Wake's back-up last season behind All-ACC honorable mention Jamie Newman, who transferred to Georgia this offseason but opted out of the 2020 season, but it won't be his first time as QB1 for the Demon Deacons. He had a solid outing against a tough Clemson defense in Week One that clearly outmatched Wake Forest. The redshirt sophomore threw for 182 yards, completing 11 of 21 attempts with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was pulled in the fourth quarter after taking a hard hit once the game was out of reach. As a true freshman in 2018, Hartman threw for 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games as the team's starter before breaking his leg against Syracuse which ended his season.

Junior placekicker Nick Sciba — Sciba returns for his junior year after an All-American season in 2019 in which he earned first-team honors by ESPN and second-team honors from Phil Steele, Sports Illustrated and FWAA. He was also named to the official first-team All-ACC squad and earned third-team All-American honors from Athlon Sports and Associated Press. A member of the 2020 Lou Groza Award Watch List along with NC State junior placekicker Christopher Dunn, Sciba connected on 24-of-25 field goals in 2019 and is 97-of-97 on PAT attempts in his college career. He had a bumpy start to the 2020 season, however, connecting on 2-of-4 field goals in a rare game with two misses. To be fair, one of the kicks was blocked but the one true miss was a 31-yard attempt that's normally automatic for the junior.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Donavon Greene — In his short college career thus far, Greene has proven to be an electric playmaker whenever he gets his hands on the ball. In four games last season, the 6-foot-2, 198-pound receiver averaged 19.2 yards per reception after pulling in 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Last week against Clemson, he pulled in three receptions for 76 yards with an average of 25.3 yards per catch.

Junior defensive back Nasir Greer — Greer played in 12 games and started 11 for the Demon Deacons as an All-ACC honorable mention in 2019. He finished tied for fourth on the team in tackles (65) and finished third in the ACC in fumbles forced per game (0.25). Entering his third season as a significant contributor in the Wake Forest secondary, the 6-foot, 202-pounder is a preseason second-team All-ACC selection according to Lindy's Sports and a third-team selection according to Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He played strong safety against Clemson in Week One and tallied two tackles.

What to watch from Wake Forest

1. Zone-read offense Hartman may be replacing what became a household-name college quarterback in Newman, but the redshirt sophomore is already familiar with Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson's zone-read offense. "They have a very unique style of zone-read offense, with the mesh, the RPO game and how it works timing-wise in the backfield," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said Monday. NC State's linebackers will be put to the test early in reading the run-pass option regularly used in the Demon Deacons offensive scheme.

2. Carlos Basham Jr. in the backfield NC State will face one of the best opposing defensive linemen it will see this season in game one with Basham. The future pro defensive end has recorded a tackle for loss in the last 19 consecutive games, which holds the record for most in FBS college football by seven contests. "Obviously, Basham is a player that we have great respect for," Doeren said. "Not that we don't the rest of them, we do. But he is a very tough, big, thick defensive end that anchors that front." Sixth-year senior left tackle Tyrone Riley, who is the Pack's starter in the game one depth chart, will be tasked with keeping Basham in check this Saturday.

3. Young receiving corp looks to replace Sage Surratt Wake Forest took a big hit on an offense already returning just three starters from 2019 when it lost consensus preseason first-team All-ACC wide receiver Sage Surratt, who opted out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The previously mentioned Greene along with redshirt freshman Taylor Morin and redshirt junior Jaquarii Roberson will look to fill in the gap in the absence of Surratt's playmaking ability. In the first game against Clemson, the young trio combined for 261 receiving yards on 16 receptions, including one touchdown. "They've lost a lot of skill on offense but the kids that they have showed a lot athleticism in that game," Doeren said. "You could see the athleticism with Greene, No. 7, and Roberson, No. 5. I think found a playmaker in the slot in Roberson. You can kind of see who they replaced their playmakers with and what those guys are capable of."

Three keys to the game for NC State

1. Keep the Wake offense off of the field On top of Wake Forest's zone-read offense, they have one of the most notoriously effective up-tempo schemes in the ACC. "They play very, very up-tempo offense," Doeren said. "There a lot of different versions of no-huddle in college football, but this one, in my opinion, is one of the fastest of those that we'll face." Up-tempo offenses thrive off of momentum, particularly when they can force defenses to tire by keeping them on the field. Considering the uncertainty of how well-conditioned NC State will be in its first game following an offseason filled with disruptions and pauses, it will be crucial for the Wolfpack defense to keep Wake's offense on the sideline. "Defensively, you have to do a good job getting off the field," Doeren said. "Any tempo offense struggles when they can't get their first first-down. It's just managing that throughout the game, creating some short fields and field position."

2. Give redshirt sophomore Devin Leary confidence early Leary had the first start of his college career last season against Wake Forest in a game he struggled in. In a lopsided 44-10 Demon Deacons victory in Winston Salem, Leary threw for 149 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a 37.8 completion percentage. Now entering his first complete season as the Wolfpack's QB1, it will be vital for Leary to see some completed passes early to gain confidence in what should be a close contest. Although it's unfair to take much from the Clemson game with Heisman Trophy contender Trevor Lawerence under center, it was encouraging to see Wake Forest's secondary get torched in Week One after giving up 376 passing yards and one touchdown (which included multiple dropped passes from Clemson receivers).

3. Win the special teams game This matchup features two of the ACC's best placekickers in Lou Groza Award Watchlist members Dunn and Sciba. In what should be a close affair, field goals could make the difference in the Pack's season opener. Field goals won't be the only thing to watch. Doeren mentioned in his availability Monday that the Wolfpack will need give itself a chance with field position, something it struggled with in last year's meeting. "Last year, in our game with them, we were pinned multiple times inside of the 10 by their punter, we turned the football over, we didn't give ourselves a chance," Doeren said. "In any game, I think it starts with you not beating yourself. That's a huge point of emphasis for this football team. I look forward to watching these guys go out there and do it, I'm excited."

Three Wake Forest numbers of note