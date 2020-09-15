NC State junior running back Ricky Person Jr. has had to miss nine games due to injury in his first two seasons. In 2019, Person had to be carted off of the field due to an ankle injury he suffered mid-season which caused him to undergo surgery in October. The most challenging part for Person has not been the physical aspect of rehab, but rather the mental toll his health concerns have caused him. "Everybody knew that I had injuries and I was going through a lot of mental stuff at the time," Person admitted Tuesday. "There was one point where I was like, ‘Is football still for me?’" The junior running back now says he's overcome those mental obstacles as he approaches a fresh start this fall. According to Person, he wouldn't have been able to do it without his faith and the assistance of his teammates and coaching staff. "I took that time where I got closer to God, close to football and I just asked myself these questions," Person continued. "I asked myself if this was still for me and the answer was yes." Person gave credit to the strength and conditioning staff, most notably strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette, and his teammates in the running back room for being there every step of the way. "It seemed like I just had a shadow over me," Person said. "Now this year, it’s something that God has planned for me, so I feel like this year is going to be a great year."

Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. has scored seven total touchdowns in his first two season with the Wolfpack. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The 6-foot-1, 218-pound running back sat down with Coach Thunder and the strength and conditioning staff following his injury-plagued 2019 campaign to formulate a plan to mitigate the likelihood of history repeating itself this fall. The prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic this offseason couldn't have come at a better time for the former four-star running back that was ranked No. 91 overall nationally in the 2018 class according to Rivals. "Coming into the 2020 season, I feel great, I feel 100 percent," Person said. "I've taken the time that we had off as a blessing in disguise because everybody needed time off. Everybody knows the injuries that I had based off of last season. I took advantage of that." Two true freshman running backs in Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Jordan Houston had to carry the load in Person's absence last fall and now return to a deep running back room that should be among the Wolfpack's best position groups in 2020. Now with a newfound mental clarity and a return to full health, Person has embraced the leadership role of being the most experienced player among the backs and wants the position group to set the tone for the offense this season. "All four guys can contribute," Person said. "We got a lot of great talent inside the running back room. It's something we take pride in. We’re always in the room, on the field and getting that extra work whether it's on tape, on the field, anything. We all work the same and everybody has their own different type of playing style. "Our identity is hard, tough, together, so you can take that however you want to take it. Whether it's running the ball, passing the ball, anything. It’s something that we all work on, everybody plays a role play on the field."

Ricky Person's stats at NC State Year Games played Rushing yards Receiving yards Total touchdowns 2018 9 471 4 3 2019 7 229 75 4