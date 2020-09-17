NC State and Wake Forest have already gone head-to-head on the recruiting trail this year. Four-star receiver Micah Crowell from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C., boiled his choices down to the two schools in the end before the Wolfpack won his commitment.

Who are some other prominent recruiting battles between the two long-time rivals? Here are some of the more notable ones between the classes of 2016-20.