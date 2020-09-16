Behind enemy lines: Wake Forest
NC State fans generally cringe when Wake Forest comes up on the schedule out of fear of what might happen, but this year they may be a little more excitement because it means that a football season long in doubt is actually happening.
So what should Wolfpack nation expect from the Demon Deacons? WFU opened its season with a 37-13 home loss to No. 1 Clemson. We turned to Kelly Quinlan, publisher of Deacons Illustrated on the Rivals.com network, to find out more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news