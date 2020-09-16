NC State fans generally cringe when Wake Forest comes up on the schedule out of fear of what might happen, but this year they may be a little more excitement because it means that a football season long in doubt is actually happening.

So what should Wolfpack nation expect from the Demon Deacons? WFU opened its season with a 37-13 home loss to No. 1 Clemson. We turned to Kelly Quinlan, publisher of Deacons Illustrated on the Rivals.com network, to find out more.