• Beck’s high school coach was a tremendous influence on him, and Beck just always wanted to coach. It really means a lot to Beck to put a plan together and see the players succeed in executing it.

• During the games this year, Beck is going to be on the field. He enjoys looking the quarterbacks in the eyes, especially when things are going bad so he can calm them down. He noted that his position room is relatively young, so it should be good for him to be on the field with them.

Beck said that you have to train your signal callers in practice to handle everything in the backfield, so that on gameday it becomes normal. He half-joked that his job is to be the chaos-creater. He gives the quarterbacks as much as he can in practice, and Beck believes that it develops not only good players but also leaders.

• When they had their first scrimmage, he asked true freshman quarterback Ben Finley how it went, and Finley said, “It was awesome.” That’s because to Finley the chaos of the backfield is normal, and that’s what you are looking for in the quarterbacks.

• Beck knows the offense he is running has been very successful and proven over the years, and the players have seemed to buy into the system. He has been very impressed with how hungry the players have been to learn the offense.

• The first thing that Beck sees on offense is effort. You can teach players offense, but they have to love the game and love playing it. Beck credits head coach Dave Doeren for creating that culture in the program, and it was evident to Beck as soon as he arrived.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck joins hosts Jeff Gravley and Tony Haynes to start the show, and Beck notes that being on the field Saturday against Wake Forest in itself is an accomplishments considering the circumstances.

• He notes that where most children have a basketball goal in their driveway, NC State junior kicker Christopher Dunn had a goalpost. Dunn has been kicking a long time, with a lot of help from his father.

• While watching games this weekend, Doeren noted that the crowd noise being pumped in didn’t affect anything. Also thought that Clemson-Wake Forest was a pretty clean game whereas others weren’t. He used the opportunity to scout some opponents to see some of their personnel.

Obviously he likes to watch as a fan, but he also uses the chance to get ideas and analyze the situations by putting himself in those coaches’ shoes.

• Last week Doeren learned of the decibel limit for crowd noise. It’s not that bad, Doeren said. It will be a little louder on the scoreboard side of Carter-Finley Stadium. It's just one of the new things that you are now worried about that they never concerned themselves with before. He noted the term social distancing is another.

• Teams don’t have to recognize who is or is not available. There are no more injury reports.

• The four guys who were selected as team captains really jump out with how they handle everything from practice to weight room, but Doeren noted there were a lot of players who had votes. He thinks this team has a lot of leadership on it.

• Junior safety and now captain Tanner Ingle has really settled in since last spring and has a great balance on all aspects of college.

• Among the unknown players who caught his eyes, he noted freshman receiver Porter Rooks is a consistent playmaker. Fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham is one of the most improved players on the offense and had a good scrimmage on Saturday.

Defensively sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford has been a real nice surprise. They figured it would take more time with him after he arrived at the start of camp. Doeren believes that sophomore linebacker Jaylon Scott has really matured and improved. Doeren noted he was really proud of Scott.

• Wake Forest had a lot of in-game plays that they could gain some confidence and learning experience for the players after already playing a game. Their players have the advantage of having had that game. For NC State, it’s a coaching advantage to not having played yet.

• Noted coming out of the eight-day pause for a COVID-19 cluster they had just 45 players back at practice. Six days later they had 86 guys back. They were getting 5-10 players back each day. The ones that were out for quarantine via contact tracing came back in good physical conditioning. It was more about reps for them.

Those who were positive, a few came back like nothing happened and others were slower to recover. He noted that the medical staff has held out a few players longer than those players wanted to be, but everyone had to understand they have to be patient. There will be games players will not play because they are not conditioned right after being out.

Added that putting a player back before he is ready not only is a risk for himself but also for the team.

• Doeren noted he had tried to hire Beck multiple times and had not been able to do it. When he hired Eli Drinkwitz as offensive coordinator, Doeren didn’t know him personally but he knew the players and wanted to find a coach who fit them. He knew from his long relationship with Beck that he was a good fit for this team.

• Beck is not close-minded when it comes to the offense. He has done a lot of different systems in his career and is able to compartmentalize those ideas and fit them to the skill of the players that he has on the team.

• It’s important not to put too much on the quarterback because he is the most important part of the offense. The game plan is all about the best way to attack Wake Forest with the personnel NC State has and what makes the most sense to the quarterback.

• Beck is good at both calming people down and firing people up, and he can do that quickly.

• Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. is as good as he’s ever been, and Doeren is very happy for him. Noted that both sophomores Jordan Houston and Zonovan Knight have gotten themselves bigger, and redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix is a somewhat forgotten man who does some good things for them. Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms will be involved on special teams. Overall they are very happy with their five running backs.

• Receivers need to be consistent after too many drops last year. They have to start with the routine plays and gets yards after the catch, which they are capable of doing. They also need their big-body receivers to be better on the 50-50 balls.

Doeren praises senior Emeka Emezie for being as good as he’s seen him thus far in fall camp.

• Wake Forest has players on their defense that has played a lot of football, and both of their tailbacks have proven themselves.