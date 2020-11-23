 WATCH: Dave Doeren's Liberty game week Monday press conference
WATCH: Dave Doeren's Syracuse game week Monday press conference

NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game ten against Syracuse in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon on ACC Network.

NC State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty and Syracuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) lost to Louisville 30-0 last Friday.

Here is the video of the availability:

Video of Dave Doeren on Monday of Syracuse game week

{{ article.author_name }}