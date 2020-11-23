NC State Wolfpack football head coach Dave Doeren held his routine Monday press conference in preparation for game ten against Syracuse in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon on ACC Network.

NC State (6-3, 5-3 ACC) is coming off of a 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty and Syracuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) lost to Louisville 30-0 last Friday.

Here is the video of the availability: