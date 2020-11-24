 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 24
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-24 08:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 24

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 24.



Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack approach its season opener
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack approach its season opener (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Talking hoops with Scott Wood

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts’ Wolfpack is ready to take the court

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees plenty of motivation for Saturday at Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference

• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Kevin Keatts’ Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Syracuse game week Monday press conference

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: DJ Funderburk and Devon Daniels Monday presser

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Kevin Keatts answers questions before the season opener

• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: No changes

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers continues to shine

• The Wolfpacker — Hugh Freeze says NC State is the most athletic team Liberty has played

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball to limit number of fans to start the season. How many can attend?

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC plunges into a basketball season that’s already behind schedule due to COVID-19

• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to know about NC State basketball’s season opener against Charleston Southern

• Fayetteville Observer — Dave Doeren shares what he’s thankful for this year

• Winston-Salem Journal — Coach Kevin Keatts relying on veterans as NC State eyes NCAA return in basketball

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball starts season with pair of games in Reynolds

• Technician — Women’s basketball opens season against North Florida Wednesday

• Technician — Wolfpack defense has best showing yet, stops Liberty’s undefeated run

• Technician — Lowest score, biggest win for NC State offense

• Technician — Liberty takeaways: NC State clinches another winning season

• GoPack.com — Kevin Keatts interview prior to season start

• GoPack.com — Four from Pack earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}