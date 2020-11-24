The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Podcast: Talking hoops with Scott Wood
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts’ Wolfpack is ready to take the court
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren sees plenty of motivation for Saturday at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Dave Doeren’s weekly press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Full transcript: Kevin Keatts’ Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Dave Doeren’s Syracuse game week Monday press conference
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: DJ Funderburk and Devon Daniels Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Kevin Keatts answers questions before the season opener
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State depth chart: No changes
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers continues to shine
• The Wolfpacker — Hugh Freeze says NC State is the most athletic team Liberty has played
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball to limit number of fans to start the season. How many can attend?
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC plunges into a basketball season that’s already behind schedule due to COVID-19
• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to know about NC State basketball’s season opener against Charleston Southern
• Fayetteville Observer — Dave Doeren shares what he’s thankful for this year
• Winston-Salem Journal — Coach Kevin Keatts relying on veterans as NC State eyes NCAA return in basketball
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball starts season with pair of games in Reynolds
• Technician — Women’s basketball opens season against North Florida Wednesday
• Technician — Wolfpack defense has best showing yet, stops Liberty’s undefeated run
• Technician — Lowest score, biggest win for NC State offense
• Technician — Liberty takeaways: NC State clinches another winning season
• GoPack.com — Kevin Keatts interview prior to season start
• GoPack.com — Four from Pack earn ACC Player of the Week honors
Tweets Of The Day
Should Dave Doeren be the #ACC coach of the year?? Listen to why I think this has been his most impressive coaching year to date. #GoPack @PackFootball— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) November 23, 2020
Checkout the full episode here: https://t.co/uULDO6N6zh pic.twitter.com/nv8cmab5j3
Pitt, Pack, and Cards make up our Players of the Week!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 23, 2020
Read more » https://t.co/EDnQYsBMNZ pic.twitter.com/4steeobNhI
Another @hornungaward Honor Roll mention for Bam!#HTT pic.twitter.com/hPrOC2mHjz— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 23, 2020
Proud of our former player Barry Anderson for being part of this historic moment #family https://t.co/aTodeYMYPw— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 23, 2020
Dino Babers said JaCobian Morgan’s status against NC State is questionable and senior night ceremonies will be postponed.https://t.co/Lzf9Xjkrh3— Daily Orange Sports (@DOsports) November 24, 2020
Bet Online odds of winning the ACC regular season in men's basketball. Syracuse tied at No. 7 on the list.— chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) November 23, 2020
UVA 2/1
Duke 9/4
FSU 9/2
UNC 5/1
Lou. 12/1
Miami 16/1
Ga. Tech 25/1
SU 25/1
NC State 50/1
Notre Dame 50/1
Clemson 66/1
Virginia Tech 66/1
BC 100/1
Pitt 100/1
Wake 100/1
The reigning champs are ready 🐺 pic.twitter.com/rfG2Sqq3l1— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) November 23, 2020
Richmond County (NC) 2021 WR and #NCState commit Jakolbe Baldwin @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/MG9U8uJVIm— Deana King (@NCPreps) November 23, 2020
Richmond County (NC) 2021 OL and #NCState commit Jaleel Davis @jaleeldavis2 doing drills @TheWolfpacker @FbRichmond pic.twitter.com/aL382MmMgY— Deana King (@NCPreps) November 23, 2020
Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to NC State #pack9 #GoPack @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/eMMoxpeOcO— William Burgess (@burgessw445) November 23, 2020
Video Of The Day
Pack Rewind 🎥 : Liberty#CountOnMeNC pic.twitter.com/4EO1Jrk1h7— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 24, 2020