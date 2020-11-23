A lot has changed since the Wolfpack last took the court in a 73-58 win over Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro Coliseum on March 11. After the remainder of the conference tournament and the entirety of the NCAA Tournament was canceled this past spring due to COVID-19, NC State will look to turn the chapter with the season-opening multi-team event dubbed the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum Wednesday. With all of the external noise surrounding college basketball as COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide, fourth-year head coach Kevin Keatts doesn't have any doubts that his team will be ready to compete against an opposing team for the first time in over eight months. "This is why we do what we do and excited to get the opportunity to play," Keatts said. "Basketball is basketball. If you give basketball players a ball and somewhere to play, we can find some excitement in it. "I know our guys are excited about it. Our freshmen are dying to play. Our upperclassmen who haven't had the opportunity to play since March, they can't wait to get back on the court."

NC State has not played since its 73-58 victory over Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC Tournament on March 11, 2020. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

Although the beginning of the season is just two days away, Keatts admitted that college basketball is not out of the woods yet. Several Division I programs are currently on pause due to COVID-19 cases on their rosters. Tennesse was the latest Power Five program to pause all of its team activities Monday after head coach Rick Barnes tested positive. Even teams without active cases have seen their first week impacted. Duke announced Monday that its season opener against Gardner-Webb that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to a positive test on the Bulldogs. Despite the volatility of the national schedule, Keatts has reminded his team to keep making smart decisions and doing what they can to limit exposure. "We're excited about Wednesday and praying that we get to Wednesday," Keatts said. "I think one of the toughest things is every time you get on the internet, you see that there's another program that has to pause because of COVID-19. That's a tough thing for us. We want to play the game on Wednesday, we want to play our game on Friday. "I'm happy for my guys that we're right there, but we're not there yet. We got to get there, we got a couple of days because anything can change and things change in a split second when it comes to this virus." Assuming the first week of NC State's schedule goes on uninterrupted, the head coach stated that he does not know who will be in the starting lineup yet. He acknowledged that there are eight potential players that could start, but he will not make a final decision on what the opening lineup will look like until the Pack completes its pregame walkthrough. "I know people think when I say that, they think I'm just hiding something," Keatts said. "I literally won't make a lineup until after I see how we go through a walkthrough. If somebody is not locked in and focused... I've had guys who I thought were going to be starters, and they weren't focused in the walkthrough, didn't know what was going on, blew a couple of assignments, and I've changed it. It's going to lead up until game time."