WATCH: Kevin Keatts answers questions before the season opener
NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the Wolfpack's scheduled season opener against Charleston Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.
The Pack will take a one-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday before facing North Florida on Friday to conclude the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.
Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:
