 WATCH: Kevin Keatts answers questions before the season opener
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 11:13:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Kevin Keatts answers questions before the season opener

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the Wolfpack's scheduled season opener against Charleston Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Pack will take a one-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday before facing North Florida on Friday to conclude the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.

Here is the video of Keatts from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts enters his fourth year as head coach of the Wolfpack in 2020-21 (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

