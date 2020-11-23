Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after nine games, during which NC State is 6-3.

Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)

Junior: 100-163-1,231-10-7

Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2

Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2

Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 1-5-0 (0.4 percent of rushing yards)

Junior: 150-521-6 (40.4 percent)

Sophomore: 165-762-9 (59.1 percent)

Freshman: 3-1-0 (0.1)

Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)

Senior: 59-954-11 (33.0 percent of catches, 42.1 percent of yards)

Junior: 43-482-4 (24.0 percent/21.3 percent)

Sophomore: 50-514-3 (27.9 percent/22.7 percent)

Freshman: 27-314-1 (15.1 percent/13.9 percent)

Touchdowns responsible

Senior: 11 (11 receiving)

Junior: 22 (6 rushing, 4 receiving, 10 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)

Sophomore: 21 (9 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)

Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)

All-purpose yards

Senior: 966 (23.8 percent)

Junior: 1,249 (30.7 percent)

Sophomore: 1,511 (37.2 percent)

Freshman: 336 (8.3 percent)

Offensive line snaps:

Senior: 1,121 (34.5 percent)

Junior: 1,145 (35.2 percent)

Sophomore: 608 (18.7 percent)

Freshman: 375 (11.5 percent)

Knockdown blocks:

Senior: 13

Junior: 5

Sophomore: 15

Freshman: 1

Pancake blocks:

Senior: 24

Junior: 30

Sophomore: 40

Freshman: 11

Sacks allowed:

Senior: 8

Junior: 3

Sophomore: 4

Freshman: 3

Tackles:

Senior: 32 (4.3 percent)

Junior: 209 (28.2 percent)

Sophomore: 328 (46.0 percent)

Freshman: 146 (21.5 percent)

Sacks:

Senior: 5.5

Junior: 8.5

Sophomore: 7.5

Freshman: 5.5

Tackles for loss:

Senior: 6.5

Junior: 23.0

Sophomore: 24.5

Freshman: 13.0

Interceptions:

Junior: 2

Sophomore: 5

Freshman: 3

Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:

Junior: 2/2

Sophomore: 2/0

Freshman: 2/1

Pass breakups:

Junior: 10

Sophomore: 19

Freshman: 10

Quarterback pressures:

Senior: 4

Junior: 8

Sophomore: 11

Freshman: 5