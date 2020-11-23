By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
Each week, The Wolfpacker looks the progress of NC State's production on the field by class. Here is the breakdown after nine games, during which NC State is 6-3.
Passing (completions-attempts-yards-touchdowns-interceptions)
Junior: 100-163-1,231-10-7
Sophomore: 66-110-890-8-2
Freshman: 13-20-143-1-2
Rushing (carries-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 1-5-0 (0.4 percent of rushing yards)
Junior: 150-521-6 (40.4 percent)
Sophomore: 165-762-9 (59.1 percent)
Freshman: 3-1-0 (0.1)
Receiving (catches-yards-touchdowns)
Senior: 59-954-11 (33.0 percent of catches, 42.1 percent of yards)
Junior: 43-482-4 (24.0 percent/21.3 percent)
Sophomore: 50-514-3 (27.9 percent/22.7 percent)
Freshman: 27-314-1 (15.1 percent/13.9 percent)
Touchdowns responsible
Senior: 11 (11 receiving)
Junior: 22 (6 rushing, 4 receiving, 10 passing, 1 defense, 1 special teams)
Sophomore: 21 (9 rushing, 3 receiving, 8 passing, 1 special teams)
Freshman: 2 (1 receiving, 1 passing)
All-purpose yards
Senior: 966 (23.8 percent)
Junior: 1,249 (30.7 percent)
Sophomore: 1,511 (37.2 percent)
Freshman: 336 (8.3 percent)
Offensive line snaps:
Senior: 1,121 (34.5 percent)
Junior: 1,145 (35.2 percent)
Sophomore: 608 (18.7 percent)
Freshman: 375 (11.5 percent)
Knockdown blocks:
Senior: 13
Junior: 5
Sophomore: 15
Freshman: 1
Pancake blocks:
Senior: 24
Junior: 30
Sophomore: 40
Freshman: 11
Sacks allowed:
Senior: 8
Junior: 3
Sophomore: 4
Freshman: 3
Tackles:
Senior: 32 (4.3 percent)
Junior: 209 (28.2 percent)
Sophomore: 328 (46.0 percent)
Freshman: 146 (21.5 percent)
Sacks:
Senior: 5.5
Junior: 8.5
Sophomore: 7.5
Freshman: 5.5
Tackles for loss:
Senior: 6.5
Junior: 23.0
Sophomore: 24.5
Freshman: 13.0
Interceptions:
Junior: 2
Sophomore: 5
Freshman: 3
Forced fumbles/fumbles recovered:
Junior: 2/2
Sophomore: 2/0
Freshman: 2/1
Pass breakups:
Junior: 10
Sophomore: 19
Freshman: 10
Quarterback pressures:
Senior: 4
Junior: 8
Sophomore: 11
Freshman: 5
Participation and snaps (game-by-game)
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman - 389 (72, 47, DNP, DNP, 21, 33, 63, 78, 75)
Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary - 231 (DNP, 32, 75, 72, 52, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Freshman Ben Finley - 33 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 33, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Running back
Junior Ricky Person Jr. – 299 (30, 32, 50, 29, 42, 11, 31, 36, 38)
Sophomore Zonovan Knight - 262 (17, 26, 27, 31, 28, 27, 33, 33, 40)
Sophomore Jordan Houston – 119 (29, 24, 16, 12, 11, 18, 4, 5, ST)
Redshirt freshman Delbert Mimms - 13 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 13, ST)
Redshirt sophomore Trent Pennix - 4 (ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, INJ, ST, ST, ST)
Receiver
Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter – 424 (37, 47, 59, 39, 45, 31, 48, 48, 70)
Senior Emeka Emezie – 419 (35, 34, 65, 46, 66, 32, 59, 52, 30)
Redshirt junior Thayer Thomas – 329 (35, 37, 41, 29, 37, 24, 30, 49, 47)
Fifth-year senior C.J. Riley - 240 (INJ, 22, 24, 24, 26, 29, 24, 41, 50)
Freshman Porter Rooks - 229 (29, 32, 23, 17, 24, 27, 31, 23, 23)
Sophomore Keyon Lesane – 70 (11, 18, 13, 7, ST, 17, DNP, DNP, 4)
Redshirt sophomore Jasiah Provillon - 64 (36, 22, 6, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Chris Toudle - 36 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 19, 5, 9, ST, 3, DNP)
Freshman Anthony Smith - 31 (DNP, 4, 2, DNP, ST, 12, ST, 10, 3)
Redshirt junior Max Fisher – 30 (20, 10, moved to safety)
Freshman Christopher Scott Jr. - 10 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 10, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Justin Dunn - 7 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 7, ST, INJ, INJ)
Tight end
Fifth-year senior Cary Angeline – 375 (27, 34, 37, 24, 32, 52, 52, 55, 62)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Parham – 151 (18, 18, 32, INJ, 31, 11, 10, 20, 11)
Fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth – 142 (27, 22, 32, 42, 11, 2, INJ, INJ, 6)
Fifth-year senior Thomas Ruocchio - 32 (3, ST, ST, 20, ST, 1, 5, 3, ST)
Freshman Andrew Jayne - 3 (DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, DNP, 3, ST, ST, ST)
Offensive line
Redshirt junior Grant Gibson – 652 (72, 77, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65, 75, 72)
Fifth-year senior Joe Sculthorpe – 642 (72, 76, 83, 69, 72, 67, 65, 68, 70)
Sophomore Ikem Ekwonu – 605 (56, 61, 83, 69, 72, 55, 65, 74, 70)
Redshirt junior Bryson Speas – 493 (16, 30, 83, 66, 72, 67, 65, 56, 38)
Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon - 325 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 54, 67, 37, 67, 70)
Fifth-year senior Justin Witt – 241 (72, 62, INJ, INJ, INJ, 14, 29, 31, 33)
Sixth-year senior Tyrone Riley – 238 (49, 51, 81, 39, 18, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Redshirt freshman Timothy McKay – 50 (23, 25, 2, Injured for season)
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason - 3 (DNP, ST, ST, 3, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Defensive line
Junior Alim McNeill – 405 (44, 38, 57, 51, 43, 42, 44, 30, 45)
Redshirt freshman Terrell Dawkins - 354 (32, 25, 34, 49, 46, 41, 47, 34, 46)
Fifth-year senior Daniel Joseph - 336 (53, 35, 44, DNP, 24, 28, 52, 50, 50)
Sophomore Savion Jackson - 323 (40, 36, 44, 38, 21, 41, 48, 29, 26)
Redshirt freshman C.J. Clark - 314 (33, 23, 36, 41, 36, 34, 45, 37, 29)
Redshirt junior Ibrahim Kante – 285 (55, 25, 38, 48, 43, 35, 24, 9, 8)
Fifth-year senior Val Martin - 116 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 30, 16, 22, 10, 16, 22)
Freshman Nick Booker-Brown - 49 (4, DNP, 6, 24, 3, 12, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Freshman Davin Vann - 18 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 7, 3, 6, DNP, 2, DNP)
Redshirt freshman Joshua Harris - 14 (DNP, DNP, 7, 5, INJ, 2, DNP, DNP, DNP)
Redshirt junior Danny Blakeman - 9 (DNP, DNP, DNP, 6, DNP, 3, INJ, INJ, INJ)
Linebacker
Redshirt junior Isaiah Moore – 587 (70, 48, 76, 65, 65, 64, 84, 49, 66)
Redshirt freshman Payton Wilson – 566 (58, INJ, 83, 80, 74, 60, 87, 52, 72)
Sophomore Drake Thomas – 433 (65, 32, 65, 60, 49, 64, INJ, 42, 56)
Redshirt junior Vi Jones - 349 (22, 39, 48, 44, 33, 26, 90, 27, 20)
Redshirt sophomore Calvin Hart Jr. – 126 (27, 22, DNP, 20, 9, 28, 3, 17, ST)
Sophomore Jaylon Scott - 73 (10, 10, 11, 9, 9, 23, ST, ST, 1)
Freshman Devon Betty - 6 (ST, 5, ST, ST, ST, 1, ST, ST, ST)
Redshirt sophomore Seth Williams - 1 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 1, ST, ST)
Safety
Sophomore Jakeen Harris - 633 (86, 60, 75, 98, 15, 76, 85, 64, 74)
Freshman Devan Boykin - 210 (1, 13, 21, 70, 44, 52, 5, 4, ST)
Junior Tanner Ingle – 146 (2, INJ, 54, 28, 39, INJ, INJ, INJ, 23)
Redshirt sophomore Isaac Duffy - 131 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 68, 12, ST, ST, 51)
Redshirt sophomore Rakeim Ashford – 114 (80, 34, Injured for season)
Redshirt freshman Khalid Martin - 20 (7, 13, Injured for season)
Redshirt junior Max Fisher - 4 (Receiver first two games, ST, ST, ST, 4, ST, ST, ST)
Cornerback
Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle - 567 (75, 33, 60, 75, 63, 74, 58, 56, 73)
Sophomore Cecil Powell - 428 (42, 45, 28, 60, 42, 43, 41, 54, 73)
Redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap - 426 (16, 44, 83, 84, 59, 59, 43, 32, 6)
Junior Teshaun Smith – 56 (56, Injured for season)
Freshman Aydan White - 23 (ST, ST, ST, ST, ST, 6, DNP, DNP, 17)
Nickel
Junior Tyler Baker-Williams – 527 (89, 56, DNP, DNP, 73, 77, 90, 68, 74)
Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis - 301 (DNP, 4, 14, 73, 8, 43, 90, 69, DNP)
Redshirt sophomore Taiyon Palmer - 65 (DNP, DNP, 43, 22, DNP, DNP, ST, DNP, ST)
Special teams only
Fifth-year senior receiver Eric Collins
Junior kicker Christopher Dunn
Redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill
Redshirt freshman running back DeMarcus Jones
Sophomore long snapper Joe Shimko
Redshirt freshman nickel Nicholas Treco
Redshirt freshman tight end Kameron Walker
Redshirt sophomore tight end Camden Woods
