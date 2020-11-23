Remember when there were questions about Philip Rivers in Indianapolis? Seems like a long time ago now. In a high-profile showdown with the Green Bay Packers, a matchup that Fox previewed as featuring "two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks" in Rivers and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Rivers helped the Colts prevail in overtime, 34-31, to improve Indianapolis to 7-3. Rivers held his own against Rodgers, who is emerging as a potential NFL MVP favorite. Rivers completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in the win. He had a 107.2 passer rating, comparable to Rodgers' 110.7 in the contest. Rodgers also threw for three scores and a pick.

#Colts QB Philip Rivers over the last five games:



• 67 COMP%

• 10 TDs

• 3 INTs

• 4-1 record



Rivers is getting into rhythm at a perfect time. pic.twitter.com/qyogZ3T2sN — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) November 23, 2020

Philip Rivers



Games 1-5

5 games

4 TDs

5 INTs



Games 6-10

5 games

10 TDs

2 INTs



📈 #ForTheCOLTure — Cardiac Colts Fan (@ForTheCOLTure) November 23, 2020

Philip Rivers has 17 games with 3+ TDs and a game-winning drive, the most by any QB since 1950. He'd increase that to 18 with a win today



An Aaron Rodgers comeback would increase his total to 11 pic.twitter.com/hnhrbwC8X1 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 23, 2020

The Colts outscored the Packers 20-3 in the 2nd half and overtime to hand Green Bay their 2nd loss to an AFC team in Matt LaFleur's tenure (since 2019)



Philip Rivers (Chargers in 2019) was the opposing QB in both of those Packers losses — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 23, 2020

“It was a heck of a team win. @AaronRodgers12 is unbelievable. I just stand over there and watch some of the throws he makes.. I can’t make some of those throws.”



Philip Rivers with high praise for his opponent when he joined @ErinAndrews after a big win 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OPrfyf7YJH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2020

Former NC State Football Players In The Pros: Week 11

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: The 4-6 Vikings lost 31-28 at home to the Dallas Cowboys ... Bradbury started at and center and played all 64 snaps ... The Vikings rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown as a team and averaged 4.3 yards per carry ... They allowed two sacks and seven quarterback hurries ... Has started every game this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: Played in his fifth game of the season by logging seven snaps in the Colts' win over Green Bay ... Ran two times for nine yards … For the season is 2-of-5 passing for 17 yards while also running five times for 11 yards and a score.

DB Juston Burris (2012-15), Carolina Panthers: Started at strong safety and made six tackles (five solo and one for a loss) while breaking up a pair of passes to help Carolina improve to 4-6 with a 20-0 shutout of the visiting Detroit Lions … Played all 56 snaps on defense and three more on special teams ... Has 33 tackles (21 solo and four for loss), an interception and four pass breakups in eight games, seven of them starts. OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Denver Broncos: The starting weakside linebacker had five tackles (four solo), including a sack, and a quarterback hurry during the 4-6 Broncos’ 20-13 home win over the Miami Dolphins ... Has 30 tackles (17 solo, eight for loss with 6.5 sacks) and 15 quarterback hurries in 10 games, all starts … Is tied for 13th in the league in sacks.

Bradley Chubb gets a sack as Vic Fangio continues to destroy the Dolphins' protection. pic.twitter.com/M0cu8HrmyO — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 22, 2020

Bradley Chubb gets his first sack of the game. He’s been all over the field today and in the face of Tua consistently. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) November 22, 2020

Stats don't tell the whole story. Bradley Chubb is dominating today. pic.twitter.com/ycZDjH5Ck7 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 22, 2020

P A.J. Cole (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Punted two times for an average of 36.5 yards in the 6-4 Raiders’ 35-31 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs … Pinned the opponent inside the 20 once and had a long of 42 yards … Has 25 punts for an average of 43.1 yards (net of 40.0 yards) while placing 11 inside the 20 through 10 contests. QB Ryan Finley (2016-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Finley was pressed into action when starting quarterback Joe Burrow went down with what is a season-ending injury and completed 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards with an interception while being sacked four times in a 20-9 loss at Washington, dropping the Bengals to 2-7-1 … Finley also rushed once for 19 yards in what was his second appearance of the season, but his first actual stats of the year.

Ryan Finley on Joe Burrow’s impact: I think there's just something about it, about him ... I think our offense has had a lot of success early with him and we kind of, just the energy kind of fed off that ... There’s been some pretty special moments and that's largely due to Joe. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 23, 2020

QB Mike Glennon (2009-12), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was active but did not play in the 1-9 Jaguars’ 27-3 home loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers … Has not played yet this season. WR Kelvin Harmon (2016-18), Washington: Will miss the 2020 season for 2-5 Washington due to a torn ACL … Played in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie in 2019, and notched 30 receptions for 365 yards. K Stephen Hauschka (2007), free agent: Was cut a day after he struggled in his season debut with the Jaguars, missing a 24-yard field goal wide left and coming up short on a 49-yard attempt in Jacksonville's loss on Oct. 11. DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), New York Giants: The 3-7 Giants had a bye week … For the season, has 18 tackles (10 solo), one sack and one pass broken up in 10 contests. RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Indianapolis Colts: Ran six times for two yards, and also caught three of four passes thrown his way for 33 yards in Indy’s win over Green Bay … Also returned two punts for a total of nine yards ... Played 28 of 84 snaps on offense and three more on special teams … Through 10 games, has 36 receptions for 298 yards and four touchdowns, 51 carries for 179 yards and two scores, and 19 punt returns with an average of 8.4 yards per runback. DB Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: The 4-6 49ers had a bye week … Has played in seven games with one start and has nine tackles (five solo) with two passes broken up. DB Josh Jones (2014-16), Jacksonville Jaguars: Was placed on injured reserve with a chest injury and missed the second of at least three games in the Jaguars' loss … Has 58 tackles (40 solo) on the season while starting all eight contests he played in.

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Los Angeles Chargers: Started at defensive tackle in the 3-7 Chargers’ 34-28 home win over the New York Jets … Had two solo tackles while playing 34 of 60 snaps on defense and four more on special teams … For the season, has 14 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in seven games, all starts. WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), New England Patriots: Started at receiver for the fourth straight week and caught all three passes thrown his way for 38 yards in 4-6 New England’s 27-20 loss at the Houston Texans … Played 68 out of 69 snaps in the game … On the year, he has 31 receptions for 391 yards in nine games in which he was active, and he has also thrown a touchdown pass.

Jakobi Meyers’s rise shouldn’t surprise you. The people who know him have been ready for it for years https://t.co/m5gK8umXOB — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) November 23, 2020

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles: Played as a reserve in the 3-6-1 Eagles’ 22-17 loss at the Cleveland Browns and assisted on a tackle while playing 14 of 67 snaps on defense and five more on special teams … Has four tackles, including one sack, and two quarterback hurries in four appearances on the season. DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Tennessee Titans: Was not active in the 7-3 Titans’ 30-24 overtime win at the Baltimore Ravens … Has three stops (one solo) in seven games played this season. LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Started for the ninth time in 10 games this season during the Bengals' loss to Washington … Had four tackles (two solo) … Played 37 of 62 snaps on defense and added 10 more on special teams … Has 55 tackles (34 solo) on the season, including two for a loss, and one pass broken up.

OT Will Richardson Jr. (2015-17), Jacksonville Jaguars: Reserve played one snap on special teams in 1-9 Jacksonville’s loss to Pittsburgh … Has played in every game this season. QB Philip Rivers (2000-03), Indianapolis Colts: Completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while finishing with a 107.2 rating in the 7-3 Colts’ win over the Packers … Has completed 239 of 349 passes (68.5 percent) for 2,683 yards with 14 scores, eight picks and a QB rating of 95.0 through 10 contests ... Ranks eighth in completion percentage among quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts and 10th in passing yards.

RB Jaylen Samuels (2014-17), Pittsburgh Steelers: For the first time this season was not active as Pittsburgh improved to 10-0 with a 27-3 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars … Has two receptions for five yards and three carries for eight yards in nine games played. DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington: Played 15 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams in 3-8 Washington’s home win over the Bengals … Had two tackles, including assisting on his first career sack, and two quarterback hurries ... Has five tackles (1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack) in seven games played this season.

James Smith-Williams is on the sack sheet. The 7th rounder picks up the first of his career. #WashingtonFootball has 4 today, all in the 2nd half. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 22, 2020

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers had a bye week … Has six tackles (three solo) in nine games played. OG J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Arizona Cardinals: Started and played all 67 snaps at right guard in the 6-4 Cardinals’ 28-21 loss at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night … The Cardinals ran for 165 yards, a touchdown and 5.3 yards per carry, and allowed three sacks and seven quarterback hurries ... Sweezy was flagged for a holding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety ... Has started all seven games he has played in. OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Played all 69 snaps at left guard in the 4-6 Patriots’ loss at the Texans … New England ran for 86 yards, one touchdown and 3.6 yards per carry, and surrendered two sacks and eight quarterback hurries … Has started every game this season, mostly at left guard but also some at center. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Green Bay Packers: Caught three of six passes thrown his way for 55 yards, including a long of 47 yards, in the 7-3 Packers’ loss at the Colts … Has 25 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns through 10 contests, all starts. QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Seattle Seahawks: Completed 23 of 28 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns for a QB rating of 119.8 in the 7-3 Seahawks’ win over Arizona on Thursday night … Ran 10 times for 42 yards … Through 10 games, has completed 256 of 362 passes (70.7 percent, third in the NFL among QBs with more than 50 pass attempts) for 2,986 passing yards (second) with a league-leading 30 touchdowns and 10 picks … Added 367 rushing yards on 55 rushes this season and posted a QB rating of 111.5 (third).

Russell Wilson has the NFL record for most wins by a QB through first:



◽️ Two seasons - 24

◽️ Three seasons - 36

◽️ Four seasons - 46

◽️ Five seasons - 56 (T-Matt Ryan)

◽️ Six seasons - 65

◽️ Seven seasons - 75

◽️ Eight seasons- 86 (T-Tom Brady)

◽️ Nine seasons - 93



Winner. pic.twitter.com/UaiPqWIdcZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 22, 2020

Russell Wilson is the 5th QB since the 1970 merger with 30+ pass TD and a 110+ passer rating in his first 10 games of a season



The previous 4 QBs to do so all won MVP (Patrick Mahomes in 2018, Peyton Manning in 2013, Aaron Rodgers in 2011 & Tom Brady in 2007) @Seahawks — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 20, 2020