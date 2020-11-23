NC State men's basketball fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the Wolfpack's scheduled season opener against Charleston Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Pack will take a one-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday before facing North Florida on Friday to conclude the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.

Here is the video of Funderburk and Daniels from Monday: