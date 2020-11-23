 WATCH: DJ Funderburk and Devon Daniels Monday presser
Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

NC State men's basketball fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk and fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels answered questions from media members Monday ahead of the Wolfpack's scheduled season opener against Charleston Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Pack will take a one-day break for the Thanksgiving holiday before facing North Florida on Friday to conclude the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational in Reynolds Coliseum.

Here is the video of Funderburk and Daniels from Monday:

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk is the top returning scorer and rebounder on NC State. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels

{{ article.author_name }}