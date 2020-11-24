Former NC State Basketball player Scott Wood joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Catching up with Scott Wood, the 15th all-time leading scorer in school history

-Preseason conversation on NC State Men's Basketball in 2020-21

-How different it will be for the players to play in front of no fans.

-AND much more!

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.