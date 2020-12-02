The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Senior decisions
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — Junior college OL Anthony Belton considering NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Reflections from the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football lands grad transfer Chandler Zavala
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball adds new non-conference game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State corner Malik Dunlap enters the transfer portal
• VolQuest — Wolfpack commit Jayden Tate talks Vols
• Rivals.com — Ranking the contenders: Jonas Aidoo
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State won’t self-impose postseason ban amid violations case, AD says
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Georgia Tech: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball finds make up game, will play UMass Lowell. When will they play?
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State cornerback Malik Dunlap is entering transfer portal
• Fayetteville Observer — Three things to watch as No. 8 NC State women face No. 1 South Carolina
• Fayetteville Observer — Baxley: Campbell, NC State ‘embrace the weird’ as college basketball tips off amid a pandemic
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football weekend preview: Game of the week, power rankings, stat leaders, TV info and more
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten’s farewell: A phone call that created a career for 31 years and 9 months
• Technician — No. 8 women’s basketball travels to No. 1 South Carolina for nonconference battle
• Technician — Yellow Jackets defense allowing almost 40 points per game, opportunity for Pack to finish strong
• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Glennon tosses two TDs in season debut, Brissett runs for two TDs
• Technician — New-look Georgia Tech offense may fall flat in tough matchup with Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack wrestling club to compete at RTC Cup this weekend
• GoPack.com — Pack adds game against UMass Lowell
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set for action at Janis Hape Dowd UNC Invitational
Tweets Of The Day
I’m extremely blessed and excited to officially continue my college football career at NC State University @PackFootball I want to thank everyone who helped me during this process. I can’t wait to get started #GoPack #HTT pic.twitter.com/CDzxyvIBBf— Chandler Zavala (@chandlerzavala1) December 1, 2020
NFL Prospect Chandler Zavala with an explosive 48" seated box jump at 321 lb bodyweight. 🔥🏈 @chandlerzavala1 @FairmontStateFB #NFLDraft #OuterLimitsTraining pic.twitter.com/wNsWccecyK— OuterLimitsTraining✦ (@outerlim) July 16, 2020
🔙 to #Bubbleville we go!— UMass Lowell MBB (@RiverHawkMBB) December 1, 2020
River Hawks are now slated to tip off against NC State on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2!#UnitedInBlue #AEHoops pic.twitter.com/oL86SSjOLO
🙏🏾🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/qvCogud8i5— Malik Dunlap (@malikdunlap23) December 1, 2020
Set records ✔️— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 2, 2020
Get drafted ✔️
Graduate ✔️
Congrats to #PackPro & new @NCState grad @_HarmonK !! pic.twitter.com/XHkRufIJLD
Today I officially “walked” across the stage and I’m proud to call myself a North Carolina State alum. Thank you @NCState for a memorable time here! #Classof2020— Justin Witt (@jwittness67) December 1, 2020
"I want to thank the whole program for welcoming me here and really making Raleigh a second home."— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 1, 2020
- @caryangeline610 (@PackFootball) #GoPack // #NCState20 pic.twitter.com/ItEcVLQvl9
Social voting starts Today!— EMG Sports (@EMGSportsAgents) December 2, 2020
Every tweet and retweet with the hashtag #ProBowlVote counts as a Vote!#ProBowlVote Nyheim Hines pic.twitter.com/juwUr9m1tX
Olympic gold medalist 🥇🥇— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) December 1, 2020
NC State grad 🎓
HUGE thank you to @packswimdive alum @CullenJones for the words of wisdom at today's graduation celebration for our student-athletes! pic.twitter.com/qSYSHirh9c
In the final hours after 31 years, 9 months at the Fayetteville Observer. Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the kind words over the last few days. Every word has meant a so much. You can still keep up with me at @batten__sammy on Twitter. I've been blessed beyond belief.— Sammy Batten (@FO_SammyBatten) December 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
🎥 Pack Rewind: The Syracuse Game— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 1, 2020
If you're not #HTT, don't walk in the front door#CountOnMeNC pic.twitter.com/e9wCrWsQv5
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook