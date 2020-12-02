 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 2
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 08:45:03 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Dec. 2.


NC State Wolfpack football commit Chandler Zavala
Grad transfer Chandler Zavala announced his commitment to NC State on Tuesday.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Senior decisions

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — Junior college OL Anthony Belton considering NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Reflections from the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Joe Sculthorpe and Cary Angeline Tuesday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football lands grad transfer Chandler Zavala

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball adds new non-conference game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State corner Malik Dunlap enters the transfer portal

• VolQuest — Wolfpack commit Jayden Tate talks Vols

• Rivals.com — Ranking the contenders: Jonas Aidoo

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State won’t self-impose postseason ban amid violations case, AD says

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State vs. Georgia Tech: Jonas Pope IV’s one-minute preview

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State basketball finds make up game, will play UMass Lowell. When will they play?

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State cornerback Malik Dunlap is entering transfer portal

• Fayetteville Observer — Three things to watch as No. 8 NC State women face No. 1 South Carolina

• Fayetteville Observer — Baxley: Campbell, NC State ‘embrace the weird’ as college basketball tips off amid a pandemic

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC football weekend preview: Game of the week, power rankings, stat leaders, TV info and more

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten’s farewell: A phone call that created a career for 31 years and 9 months

• Technician — No. 8 women’s basketball travels to No. 1 South Carolina for nonconference battle

• Technician — Yellow Jackets defense allowing almost 40 points per game, opportunity for Pack to finish strong

• Technician — NFL Pack Pros: Glennon tosses two TDs in season debut, Brissett runs for two TDs

• Technician — New-look Georgia Tech offense may fall flat in tough matchup with Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack wrestling club to compete at RTC Cup this weekend

• GoPack.com — Pack adds game against UMass Lowell

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set for action at Janis Hape Dowd UNC Invitational

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}