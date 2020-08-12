The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Aug. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State receiver C.J. Riley relished his return to practice
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Jordan Poole and fall college football reports
• The Wolfpacker —College football may be awaiting Big 12 decisions
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 32
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 20
• The Wolfpacker — Reports: ACC to move forward with an attempt to play football in fall
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack football recruiting: Who's next
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football players remain consistent: They want to play.
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: Meet NC State Football's Class of 2021
• The Wolfpacker —The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 34
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football names 2020 Alpha Wolf award winners
• Raleigh News & Observer — Duke doctor, chair of ACC medical advisory team, thinks football can be played safely
• Raleigh News & Observer — TJ Warren’s rise from NC State to NBA scoring leader
Tweets Of The Day
Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy— The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020
Significant development to say the least. https://t.co/4fXqMz0N0y— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 12, 2020
#PackPros https://t.co/X9cLGQAZ7b— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) August 12, 2020
🔥NEW 🎥🔥— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) August 12, 2020
Quavo's Team Huncho vs. Tea Marie's ALL-ACC Backcourt 🔥🔥
Top 💯 Matchup: Deante Green vs Malique Ewin; + Terquavion Smith, Bobby Pettiford, Breon Pass, Andrew McConnell, Red Dunton, JJ DeLoach & MORE!!
WATCH the FULL RAW Highlights 👇
🎥: https://t.co/dmVzZDSzwZ pic.twitter.com/7ZE8YPwuOy
Future pro NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill is also musically talented. Pretty cool. https://t.co/X1cFkB3poG— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) August 11, 2020
Sources also tell @ByPatForde and I that ACC presidents have been in constant communication with counterparts in the Big 12 to gauge their plans.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020
If the Big 12 were to join the Pac-12 and Big Ten in canceling a 2020 fall season, the ACC would feel compelled to do the same.
Had a Team Meeting at 8:15. @BooCorrigan showed up and explained everything. Example of leadership being transparent. We’re blessed to be a part of this University. EVERYBODY in our building knows this is about #Family and we will get thru all of this Together #HTT @PackFootball— Kriss Proctor (@KrissProctor) August 11, 2020
Sources: ACC ADs met today and are "moving forward in an attempt to play," in the words of one staffer. League presidents could be meeting today as well.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 10, 2020
CFB Doom’s Day turned into CFB Save’d Day. For some, Tuesday could be Decision Day.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020
A comprehensive dive on the state of a season w @ByPatForde
“We've mastered the art of being entertaining. My God, what a mess”
SEC 😒
ACC 🙄
B12 😬
B1G 🤬
P12 🧐
G5 🤕https://t.co/CmLmArTHrL
Top eight coming soon!! Stay tuned...— Chase (@chase_hattley) August 10, 2020
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/yoidjB5hg9— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) August 10, 2020
Video Of The Day
I am so proud of this group of players and this staff. We have been through a lot together and whatever the adversity we will keep fighting together as a Pack!!! #WeWantToPlay and #WeWantToCoach pic.twitter.com/haN9kTt64P— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) August 11, 2020
