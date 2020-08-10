After a confusing day in college football that included varying reports about the future of the season, it appears the ACC is set to move forward with an attempt to play this fall, regardless of the potential action of other leagues this week according to multiple reports. This comes following a report from the Detriot Free Press that the Big Ten had voted to end the fall football season in a 12-2 vote that would have made it the first of the Power Five conferences to do so. The Big Ten said Monday afternoon that an official vote had not yet been conducted, but multiple reports suggested an official vote was scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Monday to decide the fate of the conference's fall season.

The ACC ADs met Monday with the conclusion it is "moving forward in an attempt to play," according to Pat Forde of SI. (Associated Press)

ACC 'absolutely' intends to play 2020 college football season after league meetings Mondayhttps://t.co/us9WilzyTH — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 10, 2020

The Big Ten's presidents are scheduled to meet again on a call at 6 o'clock ET tonight, when they'll make the final decision on the football season, per source. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) August 10, 2020

More troubling news for the fate of college football in 2020 came late Monday afternoon. According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium Network, the Mountain West announced it would become the second FBS conference to cancel its fall football season. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first FBS league to cancel its fall football season citing COVID-19 health concerns.

More news: Mountain West cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. League will consider playing in spring. MW & MAC are 1st two FBS leagues opting not to play, bringing total to 26 FBS programs https://t.co/LPi7iX4tzA — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

As of Monday evening, reports suggested the ACC still plans to move forward in an attempt to play football this fall. The ACC's athletic directors met Monday with the conclusion that the league is "moving forward in an attempt to play," according to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated. Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield echoed that message in his media availability Monday morning. According to Cameron Teague of the Lousiville Courier Journal, the Cardinals head coach was told that the ACC "will move forward no matter what the other conferences do."

Sources: ACC ADs met today and are "moving forward in an attempt to play," in the words of one staffer. League presidents could be meeting today as well. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 10, 2020

Satterfield said as of this morning he was told the ACC is moving forward no matter what other conferences do.



"That's what we will do until we hear otherwise." — Cameron Teague (@cj_teague) August 10, 2020

At this point, it appears the Big Ten has become the favorite of the Power Five conferences to cancel its fall season first. Although the Pac-12 did not announce any new plans as of Monday evening, many speculate the conference would follow the Big Ten's lead similarly to how the two leagues became the first to announce conference-only schedules in July. Alternatively, the SEC and the ACC seem to establish the camp of Power Five conferences that want to attempt a season this fall. As of now, it's unknown which direction the Big 12 is leaning toward in terms of potentially canceling the fall football season. Notably, the Big 12 was the lone Power Five conference other than the ACC that did not eliminate non-conference games to its fall schedule.

This is @theACC sticking with its original plan, at least for now. With the revised 2020 schedule not starting until mid-September, school officials want more time to follow COVID-19 trends nationally, regionally and on campus, with large numbers of students returning now/soon. https://t.co/WexqeRRoYi — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) August 10, 2020

Sources have said the SEC and the ACC are the most aligned at this point. The whole thing could hinge on if B12 sides with B10/Pac-12 or SEC/ACC. https://t.co/x4jZ1J7xeK — John Talty (@JTalty) August 10, 2020

Power 5 AD just texted me: “It’s looking more and more like it’s Big Ten and Pac-12 vs. SEC, ACC and Big 12." — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) August 10, 2020