 NC State football players remain consistent: They want to play.
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 09:23:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

With reports surfacing this weekend that a college football season this fall has become more unlikely, players from across the nation have taken to Twitter in an attempt to clarify their majority interest in playing this fall.

NC State football players were no exception. Several members of the Wolfpack program tweeted out the trending #WeWantToPlay hashtag that began circulating Sunday and many others favorited similar commentary.

The sentiment echoes the message from the players made available in the team's virtual press availability following the first day of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

"All of us want to play, there's no opting out," junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "That's not really an option right now, we're not thinking about that. We want to play the season, we'd rather much rather play football than do anything else, to be honest."

NC State Wolfpack football Alim McNeill
Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill was quite clear in his availability Aug. 5, 2020. He wants to play this fall.

“Everybody on our team wants to play,” redshirt junior center Grant Gibson said. “Everybody is itching to get out there. If we can’t go out [to socialize], then that’s fine with us. We want a chance to play."

"The word of this season is really 'sacrifice'," redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. "With students coming back, everybody's not going to take the same precautions that we are as far as everything we have to do to be able to play the season."

Here is how the NC State Wolfpack football players feel about playing in 2020 straight from the source:

——

