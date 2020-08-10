With reports surfacing this weekend that a college football season this fall has become more unlikely, players from across the nation have taken to Twitter in an attempt to clarify their majority interest in playing this fall. NC State football players were no exception. Several members of the Wolfpack program tweeted out the trending #WeWantToPlay hashtag that began circulating Sunday and many others favorited similar commentary.

The sentiment echoes the message from the players made available in the team's virtual press availability following the first day of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 4. "All of us want to play, there's no opting out," junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "That's not really an option right now, we're not thinking about that. We want to play the season, we'd rather much rather play football than do anything else, to be honest."

Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill was quite clear in his availability Aug. 5, 2020. He wants to play this fall.

“Everybody on our team wants to play,” redshirt junior center Grant Gibson said. “Everybody is itching to get out there. If we can’t go out [to socialize], then that’s fine with us. We want a chance to play." "The word of this season is really 'sacrifice'," redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. "With students coming back, everybody's not going to take the same precautions that we are as far as everything we have to do to be able to play the season." Here is how the NC State Wolfpack football players feel about playing in 2020 straight from the source:

I don’t want too, I need to play. — Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) August 10, 2020

All my friends and I want to play 🧘🏾🤲🏾 — Jasiah Provillon (@jasiahpro84) August 10, 2020

Too much to prove! Let the guys ball🥺 https://t.co/ZSuWgOsh1h — Drake Thomas (@DrakeT32) August 10, 2020

I just wanna play football..🙆🏾‍♂️ — Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) August 10, 2020

We got people depending on us !!! https://t.co/uoIq8CBttt — Devon Betty (@devonbetty56) August 10, 2020

We’ll do whatever it takes and follow all Protocols !!!!! #wewanttoplay — Devon Betty (@devonbetty56) August 10, 2020

We all we got, we all we need!!! — DLeary (@DevinLeary1) August 9, 2020

Pulling for you, Devin! — Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) August 9, 2020