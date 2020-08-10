NC State football players remain consistent: They want to play.
With reports surfacing this weekend that a college football season this fall has become more unlikely, players from across the nation have taken to Twitter in an attempt to clarify their majority interest in playing this fall.
NC State football players were no exception. Several members of the Wolfpack program tweeted out the trending #WeWantToPlay hashtag that began circulating Sunday and many others favorited similar commentary.
August 10, 2020
The sentiment echoes the message from the players made available in the team's virtual press availability following the first day of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
"All of us want to play, there's no opting out," junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill said. "That's not really an option right now, we're not thinking about that. We want to play the season, we'd rather much rather play football than do anything else, to be honest."
“Everybody on our team wants to play,” redshirt junior center Grant Gibson said. “Everybody is itching to get out there. If we can’t go out [to socialize], then that’s fine with us. We want a chance to play."
"The word of this season is really 'sacrifice'," redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore. "With students coming back, everybody's not going to take the same precautions that we are as far as everything we have to do to be able to play the season."
Here is how the NC State Wolfpack football players feel about playing in 2020 straight from the source:
#WeAreUnited x #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/iYgCbLM6GX— Isaiah Moore (@_zaynlm) August 10, 2020
I don’t want too, I need to play.— Tanner Ingle (@TannerIngle) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/cGuyD3JAuJ— CJ Riley (@CJ_Riley19) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay https://t.co/c7sfKfxA3w— Alim McNeill (@AlimMcneill) August 10, 2020
All my friends and I want to play 🧘🏾🤲🏾— Jasiah Provillon (@jasiahpro84) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/TkMKCGc6ds— Dylan Autenrieth (@AUTENRIETH21) August 10, 2020
Too much to prove! Let the guys ball🥺 https://t.co/ZSuWgOsh1h— Drake Thomas (@DrakeT32) August 10, 2020
I just wanna play football..🙆🏾♂️— Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) August 10, 2020
mask up please. #WeWantToPlay 🗣— Porter Rooks (@p9rooks) August 10, 2020
We got people depending on us !!! https://t.co/uoIq8CBttt— Devon Betty (@devonbetty56) August 10, 2020
We’ll do whatever it takes and follow all Protocols !!!!! #wewanttoplay— Devon Betty (@devonbetty56) August 10, 2020
We all we got, we all we need!!!— DLeary (@DevinLeary1) August 9, 2020
Pulling for you, Devin!— Debbie Yow (@gopacknow) August 9, 2020
I couldn’t be prouder of the way our student athletes have handled these uncertain times. We have received tremendous support from our university leaders and I appreciate working with everyone here at State! #HTT #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/CtcWIwQ21E— John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) August 10, 2020
Leadership creates culture !!! 🐺 #proudofthepack #1pack1goal #HTT #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/63K7TLQIVY— Tim Beck (@Coachtimbeck) August 10, 2020
