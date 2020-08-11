Aug. 11, 2020 will go down as a historic day in the sport of college football, but the ramifications for the NC State Wolfpack are yet known.

As Big Ten Network anchor Dave Revsine took the air at 3 p.m., he noted that college football played through two world wars and other tumultuous events since the formation of the Big Ten in 1896 , but the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be too much for both that league and the Pac-12 conferences.

Each of those Power Five leagues announced Tuesday that it would not play this fall. Both hold open the option of playing in the spring, but as Bruce Feldman of The Athletic noted regarding the Pac-12, “I’m told the medical experts didn’t sound very encouraging on prospects of being able to play in spring either.”

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, in his first year on the job, repeatedly used the word "uncertainty" during a pressing interview by Revsine on the BTN to continue moving ahead despite just releasing a schedule less than a week ago.

“There are just too many uncertainties from a medical standpoint for us to go forward,” he said.

For now the ACC and SEC are holding firm with their tentative plans to begin playing football in September. One aspect that may give the ACC optimism is that the league, according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, has not had a positive test in recent weeks, a sign that its players are adhering to protocols that are working.