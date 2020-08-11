The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 32
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 11 marks 32 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 32— Junior kicker Christopher Dunn and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas
NC State junior placekicker Christopher Dunn and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas will represent the No. 32 for the Wolfpack in 2020.
With two seasons of eligibility, Dunn has already secured a place in the NC State record books. The junior kicker enters 2020 already ranked fifth all-time for career field goals (44), fourth in school history for field goal accuracy (.880) and 11th in career scoring (211 points).
In 2019, Dunn was a semifinalist for the Lou Garza Award after making 21 field goals, good for second in school history for field goals in a single season. Dunn previously broke the school record for single-season field goals (23) as a freshman in 2018.
Thomas started in three games as a true freshman in 2019 and made an appearance in all 12 contests. The 6-foot-0, 236-pounder had 34 tackles, including four for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception in his first year with the Wolfpack.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook