Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter review a big weekend for NC State football. Topics include:

-The weekend commitment of three-star linebacker Jordan Poole

-Reports of the Big Ten canceling its fall football season

-The ACC's reported willingness to move forward regardless of decisions made from other conferences

-AND much more

