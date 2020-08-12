After tearing his ACL during the summer prior to his first preseason camp, Riley was allowed to progress at his own rate thanks to deep and talented receiving corps on NC State's roster in 2017 and 2018 that included now-NFL players Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers .

Riley is a gifted athlete. At 6-foot-4 and now 225 pounds, he is one of the fastest players on the football team.

As a redshirt sophomore, Riley showed he was ready for a larger role. He hauled in 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and when Harmon and Meyers both announced their intentioned to turn pro early, the door was opened for Riley to become a featured part of the offense.

But 2019 was not a lucky year for NC State, and its string of bad fortunes started early when Riley tore his ACL in the season opener against East Carolina.

Riley has already been told he can receive an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the two torn ACL injuries, and he’s ready to attack this season, noting his rehab “was a lot easier from the first time.”

“I knew what I was doing the second time during the process,” Riley said. “I had to plan on how to get back faster with everything I needed to do the second time around.”

His successful return from his first torn ACL gave Riley the confidence to handle the rehab this time, but he still faced a few mental challenges.

“Just staying positive in myself, not getting down on myself during the time where I knew I wanted to be out there on Saturdays, but I couldn’t,” Riley explained. “I just had to support my teammates through the time and then, … making sure when I’m ready to play that I did everything possible to help the team out.”

That time, COVID-19 permitting, is now. Riley did not hide his excitement on the field in the first day of fall camp.

“I just felt like a kid in a candy shop being able to fly around and play football again,” Riley noted.