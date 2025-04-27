Wolfpack newsstand — April 27

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Sunday.
Headlines
The Wolfpack Central — NFL Draft picks produced by NC State coach Dave Doeren
Charlotte Observer — Carolina Panthers make decision on LT Ikem Ekwonu’s fifth-year option
Technician — No. 25 NC State baseball celebrates Victory Over Cancer Game, sweeps No. 2 Clemson
GoPack.com — Massey’s Grand Slam Pushes Pack Past #21/18 Duke to Even Series
GoPack.com — Second Annual Victory Over Cancer Game a Huge Success; Marohn Leads No. 25 NC State to Sweep of No. 2 Clemson
GoPack.com — Hartman, Adams Climb to NCAA Top 6 in Strong Weekend for Wolfpack Track
Social media posts
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE