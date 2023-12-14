Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

C Garrett Bradbury (Played at NC State from 2015-18), Minnesota Vikings: Bradbury played 72 snaps and the Vikings improved to 7-6 with a 3-0 win at the Las Vegas Raiders. Minnesota rushed for 132 yards and threw for 146 yards, and allowed five sacks.

•••

QB Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Washington Commanders: The 4-9 Commanders had a bye week.

•••

OLB Bradley Chubb (2014-17), Miami Dolphins: Chubb had five tackles, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in a 28-27 home loss against the Tennessee Titans. He played 58 snaps on defense for the 9-4 Dolphins. Chubb has 57 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two passes defended and 15 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

P A.J. Cole III (2015-18), Las Vegas Raiders: The 5-8 Raiders lost 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings, and Cole had eight punts for an average of 54.1 yards and 43.1 net. He landed two inside the 20-yard line, two touchbacks and a staggering long of 83. Cole has 54 punts for 51.5 average and 45.9 net average, with 24 inside the 20-yard line, 16 fair caught and a long of 83. Cole ranks second in average and is first in net average.

•••

DT Cory Durden (2021-22), Los Angeles Rams: Durden was on the active Rams roster, but then waived and is now on the practice squad. The Rams fell to 6-7 with a 37-31 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Durden has three tackles in three games this season.

•••

OT Ikem Ekwonu (2019-21), Carolina Panthers: Ekwonu and the Panthers fell to 1-12 with a 28-6 road loss at the New Orleans Saints. He played 80 snaps on offense and three on special teams. The Panthers rushed for 204 yards and threw for 137 yards, and allowed four sacks.

•••

P Trent Gill (2017-21), Chicago Bears: Gill had three punts for an average of 43.0 yards and net of 37.0 yards. He landed one inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 53, with the 5-8 Bears winning 28-13 over the Detroit Lions. Gill has 45 punts for an average of 45.5 yards and net of 36.5, with the latter ranking last in the league. His average ranks 26th. Gill has 12 inside the 20-yard line and eight fair caught.

•••

DL B.J. Hill (2014-17), Cincinnati Bengals: Hill had two tackles, one interception and one pass defended in a 34-14 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. He had 35 snaps on defense and three on special teams and the Bengals improved to 7-6. Hill has 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackle for loss, four passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and 14 quarterback pressures this season.

•••

RB Nyheim Hines (2015-17), Buffalo Bills: Hines was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, when an individual on a Jet-Ski hit Hines out on a lake. The Bills improved to 7-6 with a 20-17 win at the Kansas City Chiefs.

•••

S Tanner Ingle (2019-22), Los Angeles Rams: Ingle was cut by the Rams at the end of training camp, but then brought on to the practice squad. The Rams fell to 6-7 with a 37-31 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

•••

DT Justin Jones (2014-17), Chicago Bears: Jones had five tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries in a 28-13 home win over the Detroit Lions. He played 46 snaps on defense and one on special teams for the 5-8 Bears. Jones has 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended and 14 quarterback pressures.

•••

RB Zonovan Knight (2019-21), Detroit Lions: Knight was waived by the New York Jets in camp, but signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad. He did get activated in late September. Knight suffered a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8. Knight finished with one catch for eight yards and one kickoff return for 22 yards. The Lions fell to 9-4 with a 28-13 road loss at the Chicago Bears.

•••

CB Nick McCloud (2016-19/finished at Notre Dame), New York Giants: McCloud played 22 snaps and the Giants improved to 5-8 with a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers. McCloud has 11 tackles, one interception, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries, plus one punt return for zero yards this season.

•••

DT T.Y. McGill Jr. (2011-14), San Francisco 49ers: McGill was cut by the San Francisco 49ers at the end of training camp. However, the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. San Francisco improved to 10-3 with a 28-16 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

•••

DT Alim McNeill (2018-20), Detroit Lions: McNeill was placed on injured reserve, and he missed the Lions 28-13 loss at the Chicago Bears. He has 31 tackles, five sacks for minus-43 yards, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass defended and nine quarterback hurries for the 9-4 Lions.

•••

WR Jakobi Meyers (2016-18), Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers had five receptions for 25 yards in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, falling to 5-8. Meyers played 53 snaps on offense. Meyers has 57 catches for 616 yards and five scores.

•••

LB Isaiah Moore (2017-22), Free agent: Moore got injured in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, and was waived with a settlement. Now healthy again, Kansas City signed him to the practice squad, but eventually released him Oct. 31. He is now part of the support staff at NC State.

•••

DT Larrell Murchison (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams: Murchison came off the bench and had 12 defensive snaps and one on special teams in a 37-31 road loss at the Baltimore Ravens. Murchison has 11 tackles and one tackle for loss this season for the 6-7 Rams.

•••

CB Derrek Pitts (2021-22), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Pitts earned a spot on the Buccaneers, but was waived Oct. 25. Pitts is on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. Tampa Bay improved to 6-7 with a 29-25 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts has two tackles in two games played.

•••

LB Germaine Pratt (2014-18), Cincinnati Bengals: Pratt had 10 tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 34-14 win at home against the Indianapolis Colts. He had 53 snaps on defense and one on special teams for the 7-6 Bengals. Pratt has 92 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hurry this season.

•••

DE James Smith-Williams (2016-19), Washington Commanders: Smith-Williams and the 4-9 Commanders had a bye week. He has 15 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hurries.

•••

DL Kentavius Street (2014-17), Atlanta Falcons: Street had three tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry in a 29-25 home loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Street played 19 snaps on defense and three on special teams for the 6-7 Falcons. Street has 18 tackles, four tackle for losses, one sack, two passes defended and one fumble recovery this season.

•••

LB Drake Thomas (2020-22), Seattle Seahawks: Thomas was placed on injured reserve last week, with a knee injury. Thomas has three tackles this season for the 6-7 Seahawks, who lost 28-16 at the San Francisco 49ers.

•••

WR Thayer Thomas (2019-22), Minnesota Vikings: Thomas was cut after training camp by the Vikings, but then resigned to the practice squad. Minnesota improved to 7-6 with a 3-0 win at the Las Vegas Raiders.

•••

OG Joe Thuney (2012-15), Kansas City Chiefs: Thuney played 66 snaps in the Chiefs 20-17 home loss against the Buffalo Bills in fall to 8-5. Kansas City rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 271 yards and a score. The Chiefs gave up one sack and had one interception.

•••

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2013-14/Finished at USF), Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs fell to 8-5 with a 20-17 home loss against the Buffalo Bills. Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 22 yards, and played 22 snaps on offense. He has 19 catches for 295 yards and one touchdown.

•••

QB Russell Wilson (2007-09/Finished at Wisconsin), Denver Broncos: The Broncos improved to 7-6 with a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson went 21-of-33 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and rushed six times for five yards. He was sacked twice. Wilson has gone 254-of-378 passing for 2,609 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 98.3 rating, plus 69 carries for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He is sixth in the NFL in passing rating.

•••

OG Chandler Zavala (2021-22), Carolina Panthers: Zavala was placed on injured reserve and his season is over. The Panthers fell to 1-12 with a 28-6 loss at the New Orleans Saints.