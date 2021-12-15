NC State coach Dave Doeren understands winning formula

In some ways, Whiteville (N.C.) High senior outside linebacker Daejuan Thompson is the prototype player in the Wolfpack’s 12-member class, which Rivals.com ranks No. 52 overall and No. 29 in the country in average stars per player.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said he knows what kind of player works out well in his program.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Thompson is the classic three-star prospect that will doesn’t have the pressure to perform right away. With NC State returning linebackers Payton Wilson, Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas, Vi Jones, Devon Betty and Jaylon Scott, he’s a near-lock to redshirt next year.

“They get some really good mentorship in that first year,” Doeren said. “To me, that is a positive as a freshman coming in the door.

“I look at this place as one of the best in the country at developing players. Part of it is taking advantage of the older players’ wisdom while they are here.”

Whiteville High often had blowouts in the second half, but Thompson still amassed some crazy statistics. He had 115 tackles (75 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine passes broken up.

“Total upside guy who is very long, fast,” Doeren said. “He’s an explosive player. [NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers] Coach [Tony] Gibson has raved about him as a contact player when he watched him play in person.

“He’ll be a guy that comes in here at 190 pounds and things go the way we plan on, he’ll leave here at 225-235 and he’ll be flying around. He can really run. It’s just getting him into that college nutrition and college strength program to help put that weight on.”

It’s a formula that has worked out well for Doeren, who has taken the Wolfpack to seven bowl games in nine years.

“It’s the only way we are going to win,” Doeren said. “We have to be able to find guys that fit the measurables we want on the field and be able to build them up. To find guys with the work ethic and intangibles to be developed.”

What Doeren isn’t happy is the unknown that now exists in how many recruits can the Wolfpack take in a class. The Covid pandemic allowed uncertainty on who is really a senior or who wants to be a “super senior.” The extra year could line NC State up to be a preseason top 15 team next year, but also has recently overshadowed the 12 players that signed Wednesday.

“Purposely, this was a smaller class,” Doeren said. “We don’t have as many spots. With that being said, it’s the highest average ranking in school history based on individual player rankings per signee.

“I wish we had 25 scholarships. When you have back-to-back years like we did, we could sign 25 guys easily. We just don’t have that room.”

Doeren also pointed out the NCAA hasn’t been helpful on clarifying the situation either. College coaches nationally can’t predict attrition anymore, which could lead to some players being asked to transfer in college football.

Players in the transfer portal are also stuck with few scholarships available, and players who want to enroll early could be limited.

“I think the NCAA has completely failed us as coaches with our roster management,” Doeren said. “I’m sure they thought it was a great idea during Covid to reward everybody on the roster an extra year, and I can see why it happened.

“You are either recruiting fewer players, which means the future of your program is not the way you want it. You can’t develop the guys like you normally do with 20-25 guys a year, which hurts the high schools.

“The number of high schools I went to, where players that don’t have anywhere to go because of this rule, is just sad.”

NC State director of player personnel/general manager Merci Falaise also deserved praise for his role in assembling the class.

“He has killed it,” Doeren said. “He’s done a tremendous job. His staff we have assembled with him is working well together. They do a great job with the recruits and the high school coaches in trying to get information that we normally would get on visits.”

Two other changes in recruiting, which didn’t affect NC State this cycle — the perception that players are hungry for NIL deals in recruiting, and how sped up coaching decisions are due to a Dec. 15 signing period. Momentum seems to be growing to change the Dec. 15 date, but Name, Image and Likeness is here to stay, at least for now.

“Not as much as you would think,” said Doeren about NIL. “It does come up some, but it is not a point of contact for every conversation. I think it is talked about a lot in the media and small circles of recruiting.”

One player that NC State made sure to want to add was the Wednesday’s commitment and signing of Valdosta (Ga.) High right tackle Jacarrius Peak. He’s the first addition to the class since late Sept.

“Jacarrius is a very athletic young man with a long wingspan, tall kid, who plays basketball,” Doeren said. “He did shot and discus, who was a multiple sport athlete, who has tremendous upside. He’s a hard worker, who comes from a great program at Valdosta. He’s a good fit for what we do.”

Another player with a shot at playing earlier than expected could be Greenville (N.C.) Rose High running back Michael Allen. If Zonovan Knight elects to enter the NFL Draft, the running back depth takes a hit.

“He is a really talented young man,” Doeren said. “He is easy to see as a runner why we like him — powerful, quick, fast, good vision, good balance. The things he can do as a receiver, we really thought could stand out.”

Quarterback MJ Morris might get on the field early, but in baseball. Doeren is excited about his potential.

“MJ did a great job throwing the football in our camp,” Doeren said. “He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s a winner and state champion and state semifinalist this year — at two different schools. He’s a two-sport athlete who will play baseball here as well for Coach [Elliott] Avent. He’s a really good competitor.”