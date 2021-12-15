Letter of intent No. 11: Defensive back Isaiah Crowell

The 11th letter of intent comes from three-star safety Isaiah Crowell of Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High.

• Sophomore: Crowell had 61 tackles and two tackles for loss in 15 games, with East Forsyth winning the NCHSAA 4A state title.

• Junior: Crowell had 75 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and seven quarterback hurries.

• Senior: Crowell has 93 tackles (38 solo), four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defended and two blocked field goals in 13 games.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 79 cornerback nationally and No. 23 overall in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 56 cornerback nationally and No. 17 overall in the state.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 17 overall in the state of North Carolina.

East Forsyth coach Todd Willert will have five different former players at NC State next year.

The addition of Isaiah Crowell adds to his brother Micah Crowell, a freshman wide receiver, freshman defensive lineman Zyun Reeves, redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin and redshirt freshman defensive end Alec Nugent.

“We should have five guys healthy for spring ball,” Willert said. “I guess I’ll go to some spring practices if they allow it this year. I’m excited to have another Wolfpack player.”

Isaiah Crowell could play cornerback or nickel for NC State.

“He was great and a big part of our defense,” Willert said. “He was a team captain and good to have him all four years. The family is just great, and that is a big plus.”

Crowell’s father is Germane Crowell, who played at Virginia and in the NFL. An older brother Germane Crowell Jr. also played for the Cavaliers before medically retiring.

“There is just a lot of support from the family,” Willert said. “He’s just a wonderful kid.”

Willert moved Crowell around on defense this season compared to in years past. He played free safety, strong safety and nickel. They had him in the box more, which helps explain having 93 tackles this season.

“We were just able to use him at more positions,” Willert said. “I’m sure he’ll be a nickel guy or a box guy [at NC State].”

NC State was always going to be in the mix for his recruitment, due to landing Micah Crowell, who redshirted this past season. Willert joked that now the family can go to one location each Saturday in the fall.

“I think he just really liked the coaches down there,” Willert said. “I think [defensive line coach] Charley Wiles, who recruits our area, did a great job of recruiting him. [Nickels coach] Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay was here recruiting him. They built some good relationships and were comfortable with them.”