Letter of intent No. 4: Defensive lineman Davin Jackson

The fourth letter of intent comes from three-star defensive tackle Davin Jackson of Sumter (S.C.) High.

• Sophomore: Jackson had 64 tackles, 20 tackle for loss, seven sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games.

• Junior: Jackson had 57 tackles, 26 tackles for loss for minus-110 yards, 4.5 sacks, broke up four passes and had four quarterback hurries in nine games.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 94 defensive end in the country and No. 16 overall in South Carolina.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 150 defensive lineman in the country and No. 21 overall in South Carolina.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 13 player in the state of South Carolina.

Sumter (S.C.) High senior defensive lineman Davin Jackson underwent ACL surgery last July, which has made him a little bit of a mystery man in NC State’s class of 2022.

Jackson, who goes by D.J., isn’t a mystery to Sumter (S.C.) High coach Mark Barnes. The former Shelby (N.C.) Crest coach is bullish on Jackson’s long-range potential, and that he can play multiple positions with power along the defensive line. At one point, Jackson was a linebacker in high school.

“D.J. is a great player and a high motor guy,” Barnes said. “He is a great leverage guy and understands how to use his hands because of his wrestling background. He is a guy that can beat you in a lot of different ways. He’s an athletic guy that understands how to use leverage. That is hard to find.

“His best work will be between the tackles where he can use his speed and physicality. He’s really good with his hands and lower body strength.”

One of the reasons NC State was able to find Jackson is because of a connection defensive line coach Charley Wiles had.

“Coach Wiles, I’ve known him for a while,” Barnes said. “I was in North Carolina for a long while. I had a background with [NCSU] Coach [Dave] Doeren as well. I like the job that he is doing the improvements they’ve made to NC State football.”

Jackson simply fell in love with NC State during his unofficial visit last summer. He could enroll for the spring if the Wolfpack’s scholarship numbers work out.

“He fell in love with NC State, that area and the coaching staff,” Barnes said. “He kind of made a really quick decision, but it wasn’t impulsive. He had it down to five schools and he decided on NC State pretty early and never wavered. He had a good experience with recruiting.”

Jackson hurt his knee in June, but Barnes said he is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

“The rehab people are telling him to slow down a little bit because he’s going too fast,” Barnes said. “He’s doing well.”

Barnes said it is telling how good Jackson is that NC State and other colleges wanted him after he got hurt.

“No. 1, that means he’s a good player,” Barnes said. “They won’t wait around on people that aren’t good players. D.J. is a really athletic guy for a big guy. We wish he had played and he does too. He’s still working hard in the weight room with what he can do.”