Letter of intent No. 2: Defensive lineman Nick Campbell

The second letter of intent comes from three-star defensive end Nick Campbell of Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High.

• Junior: He had 70 tackles (18 solo), 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks and recovered four fumbles in 13 games. Lake Minneola went 11-2 and reached the 6-A state title game.

• Senior: Campbell had 47 tackles (13 solo), 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and two caused fumbles in 10 games.

• ESPN: Three starts, No. 55 defensive tackle nationally and No. 103 in Florida.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 49 defensive lineman in the country and No. 44 overall in Florida.

Nick Campbell could end up at defensive end in college, but it wouldn’t shock Lake Minneola coach Walter Banks if he adds on weight and becomes a nose tackle.

“He’s a cat that can play the nose guard and can still play the four or the five,” Banks said. “He’s kind of the in-between guy. He has the body frame to put on a lot of weight to play nose guard, but he can also play the four-technique. He can be an interior guy.”

The productive three-year contributor is a student of the game and a winner.

“I haven’t met a challenge that he was scared to at least try,” Banks said. “He might not have succeeded every time, but at least he showed the effort, and that is half the battle for me. You are getting a dedicated football player.”

Banks has known NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson for numerous years, and that was where the trust was born in recruiting Campbell.

Campbell’s brother plays at nearby Catawba University in Salisbury, N.C., and that helped with his family. Campbell fell “in love” with NC State.

“We actually worked on a staff when I was a graduate assistant, and he was the secondary coach at Cumberland University [in 1997-98],” Banks said. “When NC State entered the picture, I knew he [Campbell] would get taken care of and coached well. I felt comfortable with him going to NC State.”

Campbell got better with his hands this season, and didn’t try to do “everything.” He trusted the defensive scheme.

“He stayed discipline in the defensive scheme,” Banks said. “He made sure to run his correct path and used his hands and his technique. With young players, they just ’See ball, go get ball.’ He became more of a student of the game.”

Campbell improved as a vocal leader this season, but will also lead by example. He has also been on the weight lifting team and track and field for Lake Minneola, which is outside of the Orlando area.

“That’s unique these days because you either have one or the other,” Banks said.