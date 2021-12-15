Letter of intent No. 9: Defensive end Brandon Cleveland

The ninth letter of intent comes from four-star defensive end Brandon Cleveland of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day.

• Freshman: Cleveland had 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble.

• Sophomore: He had 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, recovered a pair of fumbles and blocked a punt.

• Junior: Cleveland had 39 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in nine games.

• Senior: Cleveland had 50 tackles (31 solo), 26 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception in nine games. Cleveland also has one catch for 15 yards.

• ESPN: Four stars, No. 26 defensive tackle in the country and No. 41 overall player in Florida.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 67 defensive lineman in the country and No. 64 overall player in Florida.

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 29 defensive end in the country and No. 54 overall player in Florida.

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day coach Marshall McDuffie knows exactly the kind of player NC State is getting with senior defensive end Brandon Cleveland.

“In Florida, we us a different terminology, but they are getting a dog,” McDuffie said.

If McDuffie was trying to be hip, it would be “dawg.” Either way, Cleveland is a force along the defensive line.

“His natural ability is tremendous,” McDuffie said. “He is an elite athlete, great hands and great feet. He can do a lot of things naturally that is just God-given.”

MaxPreps.com had Cleveland with 30.5 sacks for his career.

“He is an extremely gifted pass-rusher,” McDuffie said. “He’s hard to block, slippery and strong. He has active hands. He has great instincts.”

Opposing teams knew to game plan around Cleveland and he still was able to be productive.

“He played both sides of the ball and was just a phenomenal team player,” McDuffie said. “We had to put him at tackle, tight end and fullback. He played all over the field for us. He’s a high motor, high energy guy.”

McDuffie thinks Cleveland is versatile enough where he could find a home at multiple spots on the defensive line.

“He’s a big kid and athletic, so he can play inside or outside or even stand him up,” McDuffie said. “He has the ability to do it all, and he’s young. He’s just 17 years old. He hasn’t even fully developed yet.”

The biggest difference over the last year was Cleveland’s development of his football IQ.

“He had a little more confidence of being in the system, film and just being a leader and role model,” McDuffie said. “We have a young team and he did a great job of mentoring the kids. He showed them how to work on and off the field.”

Cleveland was a Miami (Fla.) verbal commit from Aug. 7, 2020, to March 30, 2021. He recommitted, and the Hurricanes have since changed coaching staffs.

McDuffie has known NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles for a number of years.

“He’s just a great guy, and once he got into the picture, I just knew as a coach, what Brandon could learn from him and all the guys that he has developed,” McDuffie said. “Tony [Gibson] is an amazing DC [defensive coordinator], and I think he’ll definitely get utilized during his time at NC State well. He’ll grow as a person and player. I’m excited for him.”

Cleveland will be lifting weights this spring to get ready for next year.

“He’s smart as [bleep],” McDuffie said. “He’s knowledgeable and a sponge. The information you give him, he’ll take it and grow. That’s what I like him about him the most.”