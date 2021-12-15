Letter of intent No. 12: Offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak

The 12th letter of intent comes from three-star offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak of Valdosta (Ga.) High.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the country and No. 37 overall in Georgia.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 43 guard in the country and No. 77 overall in Georgia.

Valdosta (Ga.) High coach Shelton Felton will always appreciate the loyalty of senior offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak.

Valdosta received some sanctions last spring from the previous coaching staff under well-known prep coach Rush Propst. It led to hiring Felton, who was a former assistant coach at Tennessee. Felton went from interim coach to full-time Oct. 26 at the school, which has won 24 Georgia state titles.

"He is a Wildcat through and through," Felton said. "He bleeds black and gold."

Peak stuck through the process and thrived, helped in part by losing over 30 pounds.

“He realized he could be very special,” Felton said. “The motivation of being a senior and the last time he could do it.

“We were in OTA’s. We were doing a goal-line drill and he got very intense. Kids were talking noise. He just told everybody ‘lets run my way.’ We maybe ran to the right seven times in a row, and he just moved that side.”

The light bulb in Peak’s recruitment took off when he finished his first handful of games for video, putting it out on HUDL. That is when NC State and others entered the picture this fall.

“I released his new highlights film after four, five games of the season, and that is when they started coming in,” Felton said. “NC State offensive line coach John Garrison came in and has done a great job.”

Felton is glad to see Peak’s dreams come through, culminating in Wednesday’s signing with NC State.

“It’s a young man who has seen himself have this opportunity to play in a Power Five and ACC,” Felton said. “The dream is coming true and that is very exciting. It’s rewarding for him, and he can put it behind him and move on in his career.”

Felton knew NC State was in great shape when he unofficially visited NC State for the Syracuse game Nov. 20, and then changed his official visit plans to check out the school a couple of weeks later.

“It showed you how much fun he had and how much he liked it, with the family atmosphere,” Felton said. “He could see himself playing there one day.”

Peak will play basketball this winter for Valdosta High, and also competed in the state meet in the past in the shot put.

The next stage in his development is to continue to get stronger.

“He’ll need to keep changing his body in the weight room,” Felton said. “I’d like to see him get better at pass protection. There are different techniques he can get better at. The foundation is being hard-nosed, quickness and coming off the ball and great feet.”