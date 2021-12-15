Letter of intent No. 5: Outside linebacker Daejuan Thompson

The fifth letter of intent comes from three-star outside linebacker Daejuan Thompson of Whiteville (N.C.) High.

• Senior: 115 tackles (75 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 9 passes broken up; 90 receiving yards and one touchdown.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 62 outside linebacker nationally and No. 22 overall in the state.

• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 65 linebacker nationally and No. 14 overall in the state.

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 11 player in the state of North Carolina.

Whiteville coach Jarrett Price believes Daejuan Thompson is the eighth player from his school ever selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The game won’t be played this year due to Covid, but it’s still an impressive honor for the athletic and versatile defensive player.

“He was very impactful,” Price said. “First of all, it was as a leader. His work ethic, leadership and watching film. He was the first one to practice every day. He gave 110 percent at practice. He was a leader on the field and in the locker room on game days.”

Thompson was a true weapon on the blitz and was moved around defensively to create mismatches. What is scary about his statistics is that most games were blowouts by the fourth quarter this season for the 11-1 Wolfpack.

“That was a big deal,” said Price on moving him around. “He is one you can use in the box a lot of times to stop teams that want to run the football. He also made teams be one-sided at times. They would try and run away from him.

“We would pick our poison on where we wanted to line him up based on where we thought they would run the ball.”

When teams would try and spread out Whiteville on defense, Thompson’s ability in pass coverage or blitz would come through.

“He could really play multiple spots on the field,” Price said.

Price figures he’ll reach over 220 pounds at some point at NC State.

“I see him as an outside edge guy, linebacker,” Price said. “He’ll be a kid coming in with a nice frame and athletic frame.

“He has put a tremendous amount of work in become a great football player and student in the classroom. He has great leadership. He doesn’t say too much, but does it by his effort and work effort.”

The first wave of offers came from Tennessee, Duke, East Carolina and Georgia State. Price remembers getting a call from NC State recruiting coordinator Merci Falaise, who told him how the whole staff watched his defensive tape.

Thompson didn’t have to go to many camps for colleges, his tape spoke volumes.

“They called him and offered him,” Price said. “He took a visit to Duke and a visit to East Carolina. He went to NC State and on that Torren Wright from Kannapolis, N.C., committed. Daejuan was right after him.

“[NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers] Coach [Tony] Gibson had a big part in getting Daejuan to commit and go to NC State.”

Thompson had hoped to enroll mid-year, but he’ll be at Whiteville this spring.

“He is going to concentrate on putting weight on and lifting weights,” Price said.