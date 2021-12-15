Letter of intent No. 10: Center Rylan Vann
The 10th letter of intent comes from three-star center Rylan Vann of Cary (N.C.) High.
Here is a full bio on Vann.
Stats
• Senior: Vann had 44 tackles (14 solo), including seven for loss and 1.5 sacks, and has forced a fumble and recovered one in nine games.
• Junior: Vann played both ways, registering 29 tackles, including six for loss and a pair of sacks, and a fumble recovery for 3-3 Cary.
Ratings
• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 27 overall player in the state of North Carolina.
• 247Sports: Three stars, No. 66 offensive lineman in the country and No. 33 overall in the state.
• ESPN: Three stars, No. 11 center in the country and No. 32 overall in the state.
Scouting Report From Cary Coach Coleman Tyrance
NC State had an easy recruitment in landing Rylan Vann, the younger brother of Wolfpack freshman defensive end Davin Vann.
That doesn’t mean that Rylan Vann isn’t complex on the field. Cary coach Coleman Tyrance had him line up at center, guard, tackle, fullback/H-back and along the defensive line or even as a stand-up defensive end. His versatility will be appealing to the NC State coaches, who could play him at center or possibly defensive end like his brother.
“They are getting a smart player,” Tyrance said. “He has a real high IQ and studies his opponent. He understands game plans. I think that is one attribute that is good. I’ve been fortunate enough to coach both Rylan and Davin. Rylan understands what the game plan is from both sides of the ball.”
Rylan Vann is also an accomplished wrestler and won the NCHSAA state title this past summer when Covid altered the schedule. He’ll be able to defend his state title this spring and compete in the shot put this spring.
“He understands how to get leverage on his opponents,” Tyrance said.
Tyrance credits Vann’s on-field demeanor and flexibility for being successful on both sides of the ball.
“He plays mean and he has good hips,” Tyrance said. “He can really get low and with leverage. He’s not the tallest at 6-4, but he can really play low and move fast with good leverage already. I think that will be a strength for him.”
The other aspect that sticks out about Vann is that he’s humble despite all the on-field accolades and success in wrestling and track and field.
“He doesn’t really post any of the accolades,” Tyrance said. “He’s not, ‘Look at me, I’m in the Shrine Bowl. I made all-conference or all-state.’ Even last year when he made the all-state team, he didn’t post it himself. He does a good job of posting about other guys when it is their turn in the spotlight.”
Vann does have room for growth at center, only because he hasn’t played the position full-time yet. He is a quick learner though and his background at other positions could pay off.
“He is not a kid that has played center his sophomore, junior or senior year,” Tyrance said. “He’s played center at times, but he’s probably played center less than any other center that has signed with a Power Five type of school. He’s played it, but it hasn’t been his only position.
“I think his snaps are OK. I think he’ll get even faster with his snaps if that is his primary position.”
Honors/Accomplishments
Was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina on the offensive line, though the game wasn’t played this year due to Covid.
Vann was named first-team all-conference on both sides of the line.
Vann was selected to the 919 vs. 252 all-star game.
Recruitment
Vann’s family connection to NC State was well known to other colleges and limited his scholarship offers. He picked NC State over West Virginia on April 14, 2021, with interest from Duke, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina. He was offered by the Wolfpack on June 26, 2020.
Recruiter of Record
NC State offensive line coach John Garrison.
Quotable
"They were the best school for me to go to. It seemed like I was already part of the family. I have all the assets at State to go further after college if I wanted to go pro." — Rylan Vann
2022 Projection
Vann will likely redshirt next year, but also get to see if he can help more at center or defensive end.
Highlights
